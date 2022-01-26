Noel Cárdenas, former TUDN chronicler, sent a message of help

Midtime Editorial

Noel Cardenas, former chronicler of TUDNlaunched a call for help on his social networks with a video in which he explains that should be operated soonso he shared a bank account for those who want to support him.

“I’m asking for help, I’m asking for help. For a few weeks and for not being able to meet my physiological needs by myself, they installed a catheter with how painful and annoying it is“He commented in his traditional style.

“I am requesting your prayers, because after analysis and several attempts, the decision is that it will be necessary to have surgery. If they want it and they want it, contribute something to my account number, “she added.

He was part of the dismissals of TUDN

Cárdenas was part of the Chapultepec 18 chain until he was fired in early April 2019 along with names like Eduardo Trelles, Raoul “Pollo” Ortíz, Raúl Sarmiento, Eduardo Camarena, Axel Solís, Eric Fisher, Noel Cárdenas and Armando Archundiaamong others.

Cárdenas was assiduous especially in the chronicles of Toluca on Sundaysalthough it was also constant in the broadcasts of Necaxa, Rayados and Tigres, in addition to used to participate as a voice in the program “Action”.

Recently he was seen sharing some of his songs on social networks, always closely linked to José José.

