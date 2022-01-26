NY plans to remove 25% of public space to cars

EFE.- The city of New York plans to remove 25% of urban space from cars, in the legislature that has just begun, to give it to public uses, including bus or bicycle lanes, new pedestrian spaces, green areas and sidewalks. more wide.

“We don’t like to talk about ‘closing streets’, it’s the opposite: opening them for pedestrian and public use“, specifies in an interview with Efe the Transportation Commissioner, Ydanis Rodríguez, appointed by the new mayor Eric Adams, who took office on January 1.

Within these new public uses will also be the expansion of “open schools”, a continuation of an idea born at the time of confinement by Covid-19 and that allowed some school activities to be taken to the streets or squares adjoining the schools.

Similarly, the mayor’s office will promote “open restaurants” – what in Hispanic countries are called terraces—, a rarity in New York before Covid-19 and that the pandemic “encouraged” them to expand their activity on the street, sometimes stealing entire lanes from the roads, although sometimes they have to resort to heated plastic “bubbles” to allow diners to withstand the frigid temperatures of winter.

The plan, whose deadlines and budget remain to be outlined, will be developed throughout the term of Eric Adams, who, like Rodríguez himself, is a recognized defender of the bicycle and likes to be photographed on his saddle.

“Our goal is to go to a city where the car is not needed,” adds Rodríguez, who however excludes any measure that penalizes the use of private cars.

More bikes than ever

On a typical day, there are 530,000 bicycle trips recorded in NY, and each month there are 773,000 New Yorkers who use their bicycle several times a month.

With an annual increase of 4.7% in the daily use of two wheels, the number of trips has doubled in 10 years, between 2009 and 2019, but its visibility became especially apparent in 2020, when the majority of local, schools and businesses closed in NY and the streets were emptied of cars.

Today there are 2,212 km of bike paths in the city, but only 25% are “protected” —that is, separated with “hard” barriers—, which has not helped to avoid the relatively high number of cyclists killed in recent years. : 28 in 2019, 26 in 2020 and 19 in 2021.

The mayor’s plan is to add 500 more meters of protected lanes, and consider all cycle paths as priorities for cleaning (especially after snowfall), taking into account that they are “work places” for the growing community of food delivery people, moving at full speed down these lanes.

New York buses are the slowest in the US

Buses in the Big Apple are the slowest in the United States, according to the city council: with an average speed of 8 miles per hour (12 km/hour), it drops even more during peak hours, which perhaps explains why the number of users has fallen by 13% in four years.

The mayor’s office is working on a plan to improve the bus lanes, to double the number already under 150 miles throughout the city, but above all it wants to implement a system of intelligent traffic lights (there are 14,000 intersections with traffic lights in the city) that allow Buses pass in preference to cars.

The mayor’s office is clear that the bus is the only public means of transport available in the peripheral neighborhoods (and poorer ones) that are hardly reached by the subway, therefore improving the bus service is essential to raise the standard of living of those neighborhoods and fix their population in them, avoiding the exodus from those neighborhoods, as the commissioner recalls.

More pedestrian zones for NY

Within the mayor’s plans there is also progress in the pedestrianization of the streets, without specific figures in a city and a country where everything remains to be done compared to European models: in New York, the only pedestrian zone (and not completely) it is the one that surrounds Times Square, something that was imposed with great opposition from merchants.

All the mayor’s plans have the ultimate goal of improving air quality: during confinement, the disappearance of the car from the streets of New York resulted in a caida 23% of microparticle air pollution, and therefore if road traffic is reduced steadily, the citizen administration calculates that a 34% drop will be reached.

