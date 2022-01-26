NYC Shortens Quarantine Timeline for Students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade – NBC New York (47)

The New York City Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will ease its quarantine requirements for most students.

Under new rules that will go into effect on Monday, January 31, the quarantine period for students who test positive will be shortened from 10 days to five with some conditions. Students, kindergarten through 12th grade, who test positive can return on the sixth day after their first positive test, if they have been fever-free and medication-free for 24 hours. Students do not have to show a negative test to return, but must wear well-fitting masks.

The quarantine period for 3K and Pre-K students who test positive remains 10 days, but their classmates will not have to quarantine for as long.

Education Department officials said the policy change is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health, and is in accordance with guidance published for staff earlier this year. some weeks.

There are also changes for unvaccinated K-12 students who are exposed to the virus outside of school: Their quarantine period has also been shortened from 10 days to five. If a student is exposed to the virus by someone within her household, she must self-quarantine for an additional five days after the isolation period for the other household member ends.

Additionally, when a student is exposed to a positive case at school, they are sent home with two rapid tests, to be performed on the first and fifth days after exposure. If the student tests negative, she can continue to attend school.

For students returning on the sixth day after a positive test, the city recommends KN95 masks, plus it will provide adult KN95 masks as well as surgical masks.

New York state’s mask mandate was thrown into question Monday when a Nassau County Supreme Court judge ruled it could not be enforced. Dozens of New York school districts, mostly on Long Island, told parents almost immediately that wearing masks would be optional. But the state attorney general’s office quickly appealed, and an appeals judge stayed the order Tuesday afternoon, so the injunction now remains in effect.

Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, with the state Department of Education announcing that New York students must continue to wear masks while the case moves through the courts.