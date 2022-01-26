OFFICIAL: Cruz Azul signs the Peruvian Luis Abram

Midtime Editorial

Blue Cross made official this Tuesday the hiring of the Peruvian louis abram. the defender was announced on the club’s social networkswhere some photographs were shared where you see the player signed his new contract with the heavenly institution.

The 25-year-old footballer arrives as a loan with option to buy to the team he leads John Reynoso; It is worth mentioning that he comes from soccer in Spainwhere he was militating with the big.

louis abram comes to strengthen the defense of Machinesame that they share for the moment Paul Aguilar and the Kate Dominguez, so one more player was urgently needed to give solidity to the team in this Closure 2022, For this reason, the Peruvian team was considered.

The South American arrived last Sunday at the Mexico City and it was monday when passed the rigorous medical tests at the institutionso finally this Tuesday it was officially announced.

Who are the Cruz Azul reinforcements in Clausura 2022?

With the arrival of louis abramthe celestial add one more reinforcement, after the hiring of: Christian Tabo (town), Uriel Antuna (goats), Alexander Mayorga (goats), Charlie Rodriguez (Monterrey), Erik Lyra (Cougars) e Ivan Morales (Col Colo).

