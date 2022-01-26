OFFICIAL: “Gallo” Estrada ‘gets out’ of the fight against “Chocolatito” González, who already has another Mexican rival

After rumors that pointed to a second cancellation of the Estrada – González III fight, this Tuesday Juan Francisco Estrada’s covid-19 has been confirmed and therefore the cancellation of his fight on March 5.

MEXICO.- The boxing world will have to wait again to see the conclusion of the trilogy Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Román González, because this Tuesday it has been confirmed that the covid-19 has not allowed the “Gallo” to train for the fight scheduled for March 5, but “Chocolatito” already has a new rival.

Through his Twitter account, the boxer from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, announced that after testing positive for covid-19, he will not be able to reach the fight against Román González that he had scheduled for next March 5, and explained “we are fine and we hope to overcome it soon to offer you more great fights soon”.

This is how Juan Francisco Estrada announced his withdrawal from the fight against Román González.

With this information, it becomes official the second cancellation of the third fight between the Mexican and the Nicaraguan, remembering that in 2021 Román González was the one who tested positive for covid-19 forcing the postponement of the fight agreed for October, after the long-awaited rematch took place last March, which was a victory by cards for Estrada.

The rescheduling of the third match fell until March 2022, and now with this new case of covid-19 that cancels the expected closing of the “Gallo” vs “Chocolatito” trilogy We will have to wait if the promoters of the fight manage to find another window in the year to schedule this fight.

JULIO CÉSAR “REY” MARTÍNEZ TAKES THE PLACE OF “GALLO” ESTRADA

Minutes before the message from “Gallo” Estrada, The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced that Román “Chocolatito” González will face another Mexican, the WBC flyweight champion, Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez (18-1; 14 KO’s), who will have the opportunity to replace Juan Francisco on the March 5 card, which will take place in San Diego, California, at the Pechanga Arena.

Martínez vs González on March 5.

“Rey” Martínez is expected to move up from 112 pounds to 115 in the super flyweight category that the fight between “Gallo” and “Chocolatito” was agreed in order to take advantage of this opportunity that is still up in the air if the boxer from Mexico City should vacate his WBC flyweight title.

Román González will fight on March 5, now against “Rey” Martínez.

The last fight that “Rey” Martínez had was on 1Last November 9, when he retained the WBC flyweight belt against McWilliams Arroyo, who just after two rounds could not continue in the fight at the decision of the doctor, who saw the cut on the right eyelid that the Puerto Rican boxer was carrying.