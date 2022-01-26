Onda presents twenty activities and workshops to promote wellness and health

CASTELLO. ANDhe City Council of Onda has presented the new proposal for training and recreational activities to improve the health and well-being of residents. Thus, through the + Salut program, up to 20 different courses and workshops are offered that will take place between March and June, aimed at people over 16 years of age.

The initiative includes so much the artistic side, with traditional painting courses on tile or dry rope, ceramic decoration techniques, oil painting, mixed media painting, artistic drawing from life, embroidery, patchwork or sewing; such as physical activity, with dance workshops fit;yoga therapy, tai chi, mindfulness, stretching of muscular chains or expressive vital dance. In addition, technical training is also offered, such as basic computing for the uninitiated or procedures with the Administration through the digital certificate. As great novelties, a cooking workshop for those intolerant to lactose and gluten or a course to learn to control emotions. Music is also present in the proposal through the tabal and dolçaina improvement workshops.

pre-registration

All the information can be consulted in the Education area of ​​the municipal website www.onda.es, from where the pre-registration from January 25 to 31, in addition to, in case of not having digital means, being able to process it at municipal SAT offices by appointment. On February 1, the public draw for places will be held and from February 7 to 17, enrollment can be formalized, both in person and online.

Reduced prices

The cost of the activities for those registered in Onda is 0.90 euros per hour and for those over 65, unemployed residents for more than six months or people with disabilities equal to or greater than 33%, it is reduced to 0.45 euros per hour. For those not registered, the price is 2 euros per hour and 1 euro per hour, respectively.

The mayor of Education and Training, Estela Badeneshe has highlighted that “we present a program of activities adapted to the new demands of prevention and health”, in addition to emphasizing that “these courses are not only educational, but also affective because for many they involve social interaction, emotional therapy and, of course, a activity that benefits health and welfare personal”.