one of the best-selling Xiaomi phones drops another 60 euros

The best exponent of the mid-range of the Chinese firm goes below 200 euros.

you’re in luckbecause we have found the Redmi Note 10 5G for 189.90 euros. This supposes a drop of 60 euros compared to its usual price on the Xiaomi website. This offer is for the model with 64 GB of internal memory, although the 128GB one you have it for 201 euros. Opportunities like this don’t happen every day.

One of the mid-range mobiles that you can buy this year strip its price in two versions. Are you going to miss it? Xiaomi has matured quite a bit since its first smartphone models, and now offers great terminals, well built and much more durable. If you want to get started in new technological age with one of the most successful cheap 5G mobiles, keep reading that interests you.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 5G for 189.90 euros (RRP €249.99 )

In the analysis of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G we were able to see several sections of this smartphone that stand out and fall in love. His 6.5″ screenwith resolution FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 px) of IPS technology, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and resistant to scratches is beautiful and high visibility in very bright areas. It is made of plastic and Nano coating, resistant materials that will prevent breakage or irreparable dents in falls, such as aluminum or glass.

Although the Redmi Note 11 is presented in Spain today, this Redmi Note 10 5G that concerns us is a great option right now. Above all, because of its internal power, commanded by the processor MediaTek Dimension 700 with 5G mobile technology, an octa-core built in 7 nm and capable of reaching a clock speed of 2.2 GHz. This is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB Internal storage expandable via micro SD cards.

If you’re concerned about battery life, you’ll want to know we have 5,000 mAh, fast charge at 18 W and reverse charging in case you need to recharge another device with the huge battery of this Redmi Note 10 5G. Regarding connections, we have NFC, 3.5mm jack, USB-C for charging and file transfer, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5 and GPS. It is a Dual SIM mobile so we can use two lines and choose the data line to use at any time.

And yours is to take photos, you will like to know that this Redmi Note 10 5G mounts a triple rear camera composed of 48 MP, 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth) lenses capable of recording 4K video and slow motion at 120 fps. Its front camera is 8 MP, enough for the most unexpected selfies.

