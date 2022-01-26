Opera Rigoletto will be presented at the Isauro Martínez Theater from the Met in New York

Bartlett Sher’s bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, Rigoletto, will be presented at the Isauro Martínez Theater this Saturday, January 29 at 11:55 a.m.with tickets available for sale.











The Tony Award-winning director, presents the premiere of a new version and sets the action of the opera in the 1920swith beautiful Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant Catherine Zuber costumes, which together, have a combined 11 Awards.

The baritone Quinn Kelsey plays, for the first time at the Met, the title rolestarring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and to tenor Piotr Beczaa as the Duke of Mantua. Daniele Rustioni drives. A second series of performances in the spring features the baritone Ludovic Tézier, soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan, and tenor Stephen Costellodirected by Karel Mark Chichon. The new Rigoletto is created in collaboration with the Staatsoper Berlin.

Is live stream is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD serieswhich brings opera to movie theaters around the world. Written during the most fertile period of Verdi’s artistic life, the opera resonates with a universality that is often called Shakespearean.

The premiere of this opera was held at the Teatro La Fenice, in Venice in the year 1851. It is a dramatic journey of undeniable strength. Rigoletto was immensely popular upon its release and remains fresh and powerful to this day.. The story, based on a controversial play by Victor Hugo tells of an outsider, a hunchbacked jester, who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil. that exist in your life.

Rigoletto contains a large number of melodies, including one that is among the most famous in the world: “La donna è mobile”. All the solos in the opera are rich in character insight and dramatic development.

Act III’s famous quartet, “Bella figlia dell’amore,” is a witty musical analysis of the four conductors’ divergent reactions at the same moment: the Duke’s music rises with urgency and impatience, Gilda’s falls with disappointment. , Rigoletto remains measured and fatherly, while the promiscuous Maddalena is literally everywhere. In the context of opera, merely enchanting music becomes inspired drama.

