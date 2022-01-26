Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez apologize for criticizing America

Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez were very critical of América and their poor quality of play. Then they apologized, as they have not done with any other team. | File Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Paco Villa and Enrique Bermudez They have become two famous narrators of the sports network made up of Televisa and Univisión, TUDN, a place that has become the telluric epicenter of the opinion of both after the criticism issued against the Club América and their poor quality of play, which would not have happened to majors, if it hadn’t been for the fact that later the two came out to apologize.

With a long career in the media, the two are protagonists of the program line of 4broadcast by TUDN. In the broadcast of last January 21, they talked about the current situation that the azulcrema team is going through, after losing against Atlas, which they attributed to the lack of good hiring for the field of play.

In that sense, the Dog Bermúdez launched a couple of hypotheses: “Either they don’t have wool or the directive doesn’t work, it’s very clear to me.” So Villa, when accompanying his colleague, questioned the management of the criticized club president, Santiago Baños. “Bathrooms not working”.

After that, the table entered into a debate where they were also involved Enrique Borja and Jesus Bracamontes. “Besides, the responsibility belongs to Solari and after Baños, that is the order of responsibility; if they don’t solve anything, the problem is both of them”, launched Bracamontes.

After making known in social networks what had been said in the program, the next day Paco Villa posted an apology on his Twitter account:

“I offer a sincere apology to Club Americato its board of directors and especially to Santiago Baños, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday.”

“Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give it the opportunity of its position regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the contracting window”, were part of the words of the statement released by Villa through his account Twitter.

Bermúdez used the same route to offer the same apology as his colleague, adding: “Once the transfer window ends, we will invite Santiago Baños to TUDN to talk about the transfers that America has made. There we will ask him all our concerns, and those of the Club’s fans.”

On January 20, the same Dog He took it upon himself to tweet: “Seriously… there will be no right winger on the planet that Solari asks for Club America!!!”. Which was a window for several American fans to be present and comment that, in their opinion, Baños is the main culprit for the difficulty in negotiating reinforcements.

Such an attitude could not but generate a unanimous judgment in social networks that both the analysis and the criticism of the commentators had suffered an act of censorshipsince they have done the same with all the teams in Liga MX without any consequence.

This is not the first time that the public of the Eagles is dissatisfied with the president of the team. Through social networks, from the month of August 2021 the message “#Out Bathrooms” has become a trend. The occasion in which said request arose was after Santiago Solari could not be in charge of the Americanist group due to stomach discomfort. Faced with a speedy recovery message from Emilio Azcarraga towards the Argentine strategist, the cream fans stated that Baños was to blame for the former Galactic’s discomfort.

From that moment on, the networks have been flooded with waves of messages calling for the dismissal of the Americanist manager. During the last few weeks, America has failed to close the pass of two soccer players from South America, Pablo Solari and Bryan Ocampo. Both could fill the vacancy on the right side that the team is looking for, but the negotiations could not come to fruition.

Santiago Baños has been in his position since 2017 (Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time

The power of the word for communicators of televised sports for or against the home team had never been an impediment, however, this is not the first time that Francis Xavier Villa he is involved in a controversy with the Coapa team.

On September 7, 2021, Sebastian Cordovawho at that time belonged to the Águilas del América, had a participation with the youtuber Golden Scorpion. In said participation, Córdova pointed out that his teammate, Henry Martin He pointed out to the midfielder that Villa had already been called out for having spoken against him and being Televisa workers.

It was in February of that same year when Villa, through a tweet, stated the following: “If Córdova stopped being a cold chest, if I had the mentality of other players, what would I play, and above all, where would I play! I hope it grows! Hopefully he’ll get out of the mess he’s gotten himself into! To the one of greater conditions, it is necessary to demand him. I think”.

The same network was in charge of pointing out that Córdova would have been severely sanctioned for not having brought the situation with his board about said interview and that he should always be with the players in said situations, however, Alex Montiel who is in charge of giving life to the Golden Scorpion, denied it through his La Lata channel.

One month after, Paco Villa also had his window with the youtuber to reply to the situation that had become popular on the network. At that time, the chronicler pointed out that it was a lie that they had scolded him for talking about the footballer like that and that in 26 years on Televisa they have never called his attention for having spoken ill against AmericaChivas or Tigers.

“It is a cold chest. Nobody gets scolded for telling the truth and respectfully”, the narrator pointed out.

“Then the environment, then the player himself, the circumstances that have been given to him until now, except for the Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020), have proved me right,” he added.

Now, Córdova changed airs with the Monterrey team of tigers and Francisco Javier constantly continues to receive comments from the public on Twitter about the footballer. Given this situation, Villa said on January 19 that he will no longer speak about the player, except in games where both participate; one from the cockpit and the other on the pitch.

