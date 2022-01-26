Paid sick leave due to COVID will be back in California

Paid sick leave due to COVID will be recovered in CaliforniaGovernor Gavin Newsom announced this Tuesday.

The agreement reached between the California government and state legislators would give workers access to supplemental paid sick leave effective through Sept. 30.

NEW: California is coming together to support employers AND employees. That means:

– Extending paid sick leave

– Tax relief for small businesses

A similar law passed in 2021 expired a few months ago.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the agreement would provide two weeks of leave to full-time workers in companies with at least 26 employees.

would apply for workers who are sick with COVID and employees who care for family members affected by illness. The license would be retroactive to January 1, 2022.

This measure was achieved due to the increase in coronavirus infections that has been recorded in California in recent weeks.

The agreement between the government and state legislators also proposes restore suspended tax credits in a bid to help businesses cover the costs of extra paid licenses.

The new law is expected be signed by Newsom in the coming weeks.

“By extending sick leave to frontline workers with COVID and providing support to California businesses, we can help protect the health of our workforce, while ensuring businesses and our economy can thrive,” he said. Newsom in a joint statement with Senate President Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Labor leaders, who had called for the return of supplemental paid sick leave, They were pleased to learn of the agreement between Newsom and the legislators.

“We talked about the impossible choices we face without enough sick time to recover from COVID-19 without our children going hungry,” SEIU California President Bob Schoonover said in a statement.

“We know we can’t wait for employers to keep us safe; we have to stand up for ourselves, and Governor Newsom and legislators listened,” he added.

