Pedro Aquino was injured again with the Peruvian National Team

Pedro Aquino is in the news again: he will not play the match between Peru and Colombia due to a foot injury. There is concern in America.

America suffered like few squads the constant injuries of their players in recent years. In defining matches, especially with Miguel Herrera as coach, he could not count on the entire squad. With Santiago Solari the trend changed slightly, although absent players are a recurring situation.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

In that line, Pedro Aquino presented an injury again in the concentration of the Peruvian National Team: yesterday an MRI was performed that showed that he has a contusion in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot. In this way, the two meetings scheduled for this FIFA Date day would be lost.

Thus, the coach Ricardo Gareca loses one of his main variants in the middle of the playing field for the transcendental duel this Friday against Colombia, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium. In addition, it is very likely that he will also lose the match against Ecuador in Lima on Tuesday, February 1.

Four dates from the end of the Conmebol qualifiers, Peru is in fifth place, so today it would play a playoff to enter the World Cup in Qatar. It has the same points as Colombia, but a worse goal difference.