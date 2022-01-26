Pedro Aquino would miss the match against Colombia due to injury

Admin 13 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

Bad news for the Peruvian National Team that would add a loss due to injury. Is about Peter Aquinas who today underwent an MRI on his left foot as a precaution, and an injury was confirmed that would marginalize him from the duel against Colombia and possibly not reach the match against Ecuador.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Eriksen trains with the Ajax subsidiary; looking for team

dpa agency Madrid Spain / 25.01.2022 09:12:29 Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has started training with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved