Pedro Aquino would miss the match against Colombia due to injury

Bad news for the Peruvian National Team that would add a loss due to injury. Is about Peter Aquinas who today underwent an MRI on his left foot as a precaution, and an injury was confirmed that would marginalize him from the duel against Colombia and possibly not reach the match against Ecuador.

Three days from Peru vs Colombia in Barranquilla, Ricardo Gareca will have to discard a Peter Aquinor who would have come sense of America from Mexico. The Peruvian midfielder had action in Liga MX when he played the Clausura tournament against Atlas.

It should be noted that in the defensive midfield, Peru has Wilder Cartagena, Renato Tapia, Horacio Calcaterra and Jairo Concha, players you can use in the front row of midfield.

Peru has suspended Miguel Trauco and Luis Advinculto for the match against Colombia. While Mark Lopez It makes sense and for now it would not be in the game against the coffee growers.

When do Peru vs Colombia play?