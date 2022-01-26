Personalized medicine: Aragon receives European funds

Researcher at the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences.

The Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences (IACS) has obtained financial support to acquire state-of-the-art equipment that will allow progress in the development of personalized medicine. The center has obtained more than 2.5 million euros from the Next Generation Funds of the European Union.

The IACS will buy four scientific-technical teams with which to carry out frontier research and further progress in advanced therapies. One of the most outstanding pieces of equipment to be acquired in 2022 thanks to this aid will go to the Pathological Anatomy Technical Scientific Service.

It is a immunodetection platform and ultra-high content and ultra-high resolution image analysis that will offer, among other things, the possibility of detecting hundreds of markers in a single sample, multiplying the current capacity by a hundred. In addition, it will allow the analysis of different types of samples, from tissues to cells, in an automated way and with a degree of depth that was previously impossible to conceive.

What features can this equipment offer?

This team will be the only one to offer these services in Spain and will contribute significantly to research in all those branches that work on human and animal samples, including research related to cancer where it will contribute to the discovery of therapeutic targets.

The Microscopy Scientific Service e Imagen will also have new equipment, which will allow immunofluorescence staining and automated imaging of biological samples, taking advantage of recently introduced new technology.

It is an ex vivo imaging platform, necessary to visualize thick samples and that will allow 3D models such as organoids, spheroids and chip organ models to be analyzed under a microscope, something impossible to date with current equipment. The infrastructure will allow interdisciplinary development between groups from complementary fields such as engineering, nanomaterials, biological chemistry, microbiology, genetics, immunology and oncology.