Peru vs. Colombia: Pedro Aquino is doubtful for the duel for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | peruvian national team | peruvian football | sports

concern in the peruvian national team. Peru will face Colombia for the fifteenth day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. La Bicolor will have to travel to Barranquilla to face the cast of James Rodríguez and, in the last hours, the alarms have been raised in Videna , since one of those summoned would not be present before the coffee team.

Is about Peter Aquinas, who according to TV Peru, The MRI performed by the current soccer player of América de México, this Tuesday, January 25, resulted in an injury to the fifth metatarsal of the left foot. This would harm their participation in the double date of the South American qualifiers, which forces them to Ricardo Gareca to have other options to accompany Renato Tapia.

Likewise, the journalist Diego Rebagliati on the program ‘Al Ángulo’ specified: “They have just confirmed that Pedro Aquino has something in his foot and It is very likely that tomorrow it will be called off. I wouldn’t make it to either game.”

When does the Peruvian team travel to Colombia?

As reported by the peruvian national team in their schedule published on their social networks, they will leave for the tricolor country this Wednesday, January 26, around 5:00 pm In the morning of that same day, they will have completed a new training.

Review the list of summoned by the ‘Tiger’ Gareca

Archers: Pedro Gallese, Jose Carvallo, Angelo Campos

Defenses: Luis Advíncula, Jhilmar Lora, Luis Abram, Aldo Corzo, Renzo Garcés, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Marcos López, Nilson Loyola

Frills: Jesús Castillo, Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva, Horacio Calcaterra, Raziel García, Yoshimar Yotún, Edinson Flores, Christofer Gonzales, Jairo Concha, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo, Gabriel Costa, Wilder Cartagena.

Forwards: Gianluca Lapadula, Santiago Ormeño and Alex Valera

