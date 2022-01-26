Peru vs. Colombia: Renato Tapia warns about what could happen in Barranquilla | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | nczd | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Renato Tapia has experience defending the shirt of the Peruvian team in the Qualifiers. For this reason, the midfielder understands perfectly what can happen in the visit to Colombia this Friday. Faced with such a scenario, the player bets on the virtues of the group trained by Ricardo Gareca.

“Any scenario is always complicated and Barranquilla is a very hot place”, said the Celta de Vigo footballer about the context that Blanquirroja will face in the first test of the double date of Qualifying. Immediately, the ‘Cabezón’ pointed out that “We must think about other things that can make a different game”.

Along these lines, always showing respect for the opponent, Tapia bets on victory away from home and against a direct rival. “We are going for the three points. We know what Colombia can do, but we also know ourselves and what we can do. We have to prove that.”, he added in a conversation with the program Fútbol Como Cancha.

To achieve this goal, the 26-year-old midfielder appeals to the group strength achieved throughout the process on the way to Qatar 2022. “I think we have taken a significant boost. We get along better on the field and that has helped things go better”, said the former Feyenoord.

On the other hand, Tapia started the year with two setbacks (positive for coronavirus and an injury), so he was absent from his club in Spain. However, Renato guaranteed that everything is already over. “I arrive well, with two games on top and in those minutes I felt very good, in the best way to date”he explained.

Focusing on the clash against the ‘Cafeteros’, the midfielder referred to Marcos López, who has the option of going down the left side due to the suspension of Miguel Trauco. “He is a great player, very fast. If he has to be in this game, I think he will do it in the best way “, he stated about the member of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

Finally, Tapia lamented what Gianluca Lapadula lives in Italy. The ‘9’ does not want to continue in Benevento and is not taken into account to compete in Series B. Despite this, the ‘Cabezón’ stressed that the ‘Bambino de los Andes’ “Now he is focused on the Peruvian team and that is the most important thing”, Hill.