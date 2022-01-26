Piqué’s renewal with Barça ‘fractured’ his friendship…

Differences within the locker room of any team is something normal, whether of a sporting or personal nature, it is part of everyday coexistence. However, the harmony between Leo Messi Y Gerard Piqué seems to be on a different level than his teammates, including Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Xavi Hernández’s 42nd birthday dinner gave a lot to talk about, because the number ‘3’ was the only one of that generation of 87 that was not present.

With more details, and as ‘Mundo Deportivo’ indicated in the ‘Onze’ program of ‘Esport 3’, everything indicates that the Spaniard is no longer part of the Argentine’s circle of friends, and it seems that the distancing has been marked since his departure from the Barça institution. “Everything comes as a result of the last renewal of Piqué’s contract when the reduction is made, since this hurt Messi. The defender did not do it until Messi was out of Barça and ‘Lio’ interpreted that this action should have been done before he left to try to prevent his departure“, indicated the journalist Lluís Canut during the interview.

In addition, he also added his own experience, where he claims to have seen a WhatsApp conversation in which the “crack” himself showed his discontent. “I had the opportunity to see a WhatsApp message from a former leader of the previous board of directors. One of Messi, where he expressed his discomfort with Piqué as if he had been left alone and in the lurch“, added Canut while recounting his experience.

Finally, he closed by revealing that previously there was good chemistry between the two players, but over time, It has been portrayed in the different celebrations of the Messi family that neither Piqué nor his wife Shakira were among the guests. This opens an infinity of possibilities that are added to the reasons why Joan Laporta could not seal the renewal of the striker for this season, and that he ended up going to Paris at ‘zero cost’.

The ‘sacred cows’, untouchable

Although one of the important points of the new era of Xavi on the bench is to give the youth opportunities to start an adequate replacement process, the most veteran players seem to remain as starters within the eleven. Both Alba and Busquets have played a large number of minutes since Xavi took over the team, while Piqué has once again taken over the central defense due to Eric García’s injury. The generational stages are important, and it is urgent for the health of the institution that for the next campaign other footballers receive more playing time.