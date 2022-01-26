Pizzuto would be close to signing for Braga from Portugal

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.01.2022





It seems that the dream of Eugenio Pizzuto in Europe it will continue. From Portugal, the middle Record ensures that the Mexican is very interested in SC Braga, for which they would have offered him a year and a half contract in the Lusitanian squad. According to the same source, the signing is a matter of hours, so throughout the day their incorporation into a circuit where Tecatito Corona and Héctor Herrera were very popular could be announced.

However, the player would not get to reinforce the first team of Braga, since the club considers that they still need to gain experience, so will be sent to squad B and, depending on the performance he shows, he will receive opportunities in the Portuguese first division.

The Celta Vigo, by Néstor Araujo and Orbelín Pineda, youalso had been interested days ago in file to the mexican talentHowever, to date there have been no more reports about the operation, revealed by the media The Uncheck.

Lille no longer required his services

The signing of the Mexican would be at zero cost for the Portuguese, since has no team. pizzuto, 19 years old, andra player of the Lille until last January 17, when the French team announced that by mutual agreement his contract was terminated.

youth squad from Pachuca, Pizzuto signed for Lille in August 2020 hoping to start a great career in European football, however, injuries as well as few opportunities led him to leaving a team in which he never debuted.

