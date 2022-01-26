Pope Francis appoints 2 auxiliary bishops in New York, United States

Pope Francis appointed this Tuesday, January 25, Fr. John S. Bonnici and Fr. Joseph A. Espaillat as the new auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of New York, United States.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, thanked the Pope for the appointments and assured that “he has selected two outstanding priests” and “experienced pastors.”

“I look forward to working even more closely with Bishop-elect Bonnici and Bishop-elect Espaillat as they take on this new role in their priesthood,” he said in a Jan. 25 statement.

Bishop Joseph A. Espaillat

Msgr. Espaillat, 45, is a priest of the Archdiocese of New York and, since 2015, has served as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in the Bronx, as well as director of the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the archdiocese.

Born in New York on December 27, 1976, Bishop Espaillat will be the youngest bishop in the United States and one of the youngest in the world.

The new bishop received his Bachelor of Philosophy from Fordham University in the Bronx in 1998. He received a Master of Divinity in Theology and a Master of Divinity (specializing in Church History) from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie, New York ( 2003).

He was ordained a priest on May 17, 2003.

So far he has served as parochial vicar on Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Manhattan (2003); administrator and pastor of St. Peter’s in Yonkers (2007); and director of youth ministry for the Archdiocese of New York (2012).

Bishop Espaillat is known on social networks for having launched a podcast and a YouTube series called “Sainthood in the City” in 2021.

In a video Promoting the launch, the priest, who also goes by “Father J,” said the podcast includes discussions of faith, music, sports, fashion and pop culture.

In addition, Bishop Espaillat is a featured speaker at Steubenville Youth Conferences, says he loves ministering the sacraments, playing softball and basketball, writing poetry, and rap .

Archbishop John S. Bonnici

Bishop Bonnici, 56, has served as a priest for the Archdiocese of New York for 30 years.

The new bishop was born on February 17, 1965 in New York.

He has a BA in Biology and Philosophy from St. John’s University in Queens, New York in 1987, and studied at the Pontifical North American College and the Gregorian University in Rome (1987-1990). She did her graduate studies at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute in Rome, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree (1990-1992), and at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute in Washington, where she earned her Ph.D. (1995).

He was ordained a priest on June 22, 1991.

The new Auxiliary Bishop of New York has served on the faculty of St. Joseph Seminary in Dunwoodie, New York, and has been deputy director and then director of the archdiocesan office of family life and respect life. In addition, he has served in various parishes throughout his ministry.

Since 2021 he has served as pastor of St. Augustine and Saints John and Paul parish in Larchmont.