Pope Francis Appoints Bishop of Dominican Origin in Diocese of New York

J. C. Malone

Pope Francis appointed a young priest of Dominican origin as auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of New York.

This is Father Joseph A. Espaillat, 45, who worked as a parish priest of St. Anthony of Padua Church in the Bronx and also directed the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the archdiocese.

Espaillat is the highest-ranking prelate of Dominican origin in the Roman Catholic Church. He was born in New York and his parents are immigrants from Santiago de los Caballeros.

What’s more, he is the youngest bishop in the United States and the world.

Outside of his priestly life, Espaillat plays softball and basketball, writes poetry and is a “rapper.”

The apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, was the one who made the announcement and Cardinal Timothy Dolan immediately thanked the pontiff for the appointment.

Along with Espaillat, Pope Francis also appointed Father John S. Bonnici, 56, who had served as a priest in this city for several years.

“Papa Francisco has selected two outstanding priests, both experienced pastors, to serve the people of God in this archdiocese as auxiliary bishops. I look forward to working more closely with the bishops-elect, Bonnici and Espaillat when they assume their new role in the priesthood,” Dolan said in a statement from the Archdiocese of New York.

The informative organ of the Catholic Information Agency ACIprensa, reviewed the designation, highlighting the conditions of Espaillat, ordered on May 17, 2003.

About Espaillat, ACIprensa says the following:

“The new bishop received his Bachelor of Philosophy from Fordham University in the Bronx in 1998. He received a Master of Divinity in Theology and a Master of Theology (specializing in Church History) from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie, New York. (2003)”, says ACIprensa.

So far he has served as parochial vicar on Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Manhattan (2003); administrator and pastor of St. Peter’s in Yonkers (2007); and director of youth ministry for the Archdiocese of New York (2012).

Monsignor Espaillat is known on social media for having launched a podcast and YouTube series called “Sainthood in the City” in 2021.

In a video promoting the launch, the priest, who also goes by “Father J,” said the podcast includes discussions of faith, music, sports, fashion and pop culture.

Additionally, Espaillat is a featured speaker at the Steubenville Youth Conferences, saying he loves ministering the sacraments, playing softball and basketball, writing poetry and rapping.