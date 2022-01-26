Portuguese League. Eugenio Pizzuto is a new Braga player

Midtime Editorial

Great news! After the Lille terminated his contract, the Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto will continue with the European dream, because this Wednesday he was announced as a new player of the Sporting Club of Braga.

It was through the social networks of the Portuguese team where they welcomed the 19-year-old footballer. “A new diamond has just arrived at the Ciudad Deportiva. Welcome Eugenio Pizzuto”, published the profile of the sports city of Braga.

According to information from the Portuguese press, the Aztec soccer player arrives at Braga for season and a halfit was also pointed out that for now he will be a player of the team B rosterso it will be under the orders of Artur Jorge.

Pizza’s career

It should be remembered that pizzuto came to football Old continent in August 2020 when he was signed by the Lillea team with which he failed to stand out, but was crowned as French champion.

The short career of the youth squad from Pachuca has been marked by several injuries that have left the player off the pitch for several months, the first one occurred in his debut in the MX Leaguewhile a few months ago he underwent surgery.