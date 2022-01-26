Prosecutor’s Office has 20 witnesses against accused of the crash in which Arcángel’s brother died

The Department of Justice submitted to the Court of San Juan a list of at least 20 witnesses against the woman accused of the crash that claimed the life of Justin Rafael Santos Delanda, brother of the urban artist “Arcángel”.

The preliminary hearing against Mayra Enid Nevarez Torres was scheduled to start today, but was suspended for March 3.

At the hearing, the prosecutor Edmanuel Santiago Quiles indicated that the evidence of the Public Ministry includes eyewitnesses, including Kevin Monserrate, who was traveling as a passenger with Santos Delanda at the time of the crash.

Outside the courtroom, the prosecutor explained that Monserrate was not at the hearing because he is hospitalized.

“It has consequences of what happened. Today, January 26, he is not in the room because his health condition has deteriorated. Yes, you will be a witness. If he cannot be present, he would be by videoconference,” said Santiago Quiles, who assured that the list of witnesses includes “investigators and evidence of those who were present.”

However, he did not want to detail if among the witnesses there will be any of the motorists who were in the group in which Santos Delanda was traveling.

“I can’t get into talking about the test. We have the necessary evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the prosecutor maintained.

Nevarez Torres, 46, was charged with causing the death of Santos Delanda and causing serious bodily harm to Monserrate, who was traveling in a Can-Am vehicle when they were hit around 2:30 a.m. on March 21. November, at the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge.

Three charges were filed against him, for Article 5.07 and two for Article 7.06, which also include “driving negligently and while intoxicated”, for which he is exposed to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Through the Pre-Trial Services Program (PSAJ), he posted deferred bail of $300,000 and was released under electronic supervision (shackle) until the preliminary hearing.

The hearing was suspended this morning because defense attorney Ramón Nevares Andino was unable to appear due to poor health.

Judge Alexandra Rivera scheduled the hearing for March 3 and 4. Santiago Quiles indicated that two days were scheduled due to the number of witnesses.

When asked about the list of 20 submitted to the judge, the prosecutor said that “in the preliminary hearing there are about 10, because we do not have to present all the evidence at this stage.”

He assured that he has a “solid” case, in addition to having “documentary and digital evidence.”

Upon leaving the courtroom, another defense attorney and the defendant did not speak to the press. In tears, the mother of Santos Delanda Carmen Santos, did not comment, nor did other relatives who accompanied him.

For his part, the prosecutor assured that so far he has not received an approach from the defense to negotiate an agreement. Nor does the Public Ministry intend to start that conversation.

In case of receiving any approach from the defense, he said that “we would have to carry out a very extensive examination, including a legal examination of the proof of the People of Puerto Rico, which, as we have said, is clear, and speak with the family of the deceased and of the other victim. We have to take stock. Right now, it’s not in talks.”