PSG is in trouble after loaning Keylor Navas to the Costa Rican national team for the Concacaf qualifiers

2022-01-25

The abundance of top-level goalkeepers in the paris st germain has played a bad move on the French team now that the Qualifiers are being played towards the qatar world cup or official national team competitions around the world.

PSG will face Nice on Monday the 31st for qualification for the quarterfinals of the French Cup, none of the first team goalkeepers would be available for such a match.

Keylor Navas is concentrated with the Costa Rican national team to play against Panama, Jamaica and Mexico, on January 27, 30, and February 3, respectively.

A window that for the Central American team is of the utmost importance since they play the classification to the Qatar World Cup 2022, taking into account that they are measured against Panama, which is currently in fourth place in the Octagonal, and Costa Rica is chasing them five units apart.