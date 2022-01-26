REACTION – David Ortiz considers that “God has passed me by”

David Ortiz will take a couple of days to assimilate that he has been elected to the Hall of Fame and that he will be able to sit at the same table with Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero and other greats of the game who already have their niche in that temple.

“God has passed me by,” said the “Big Papi” at the press conference held at the Intercontinetal Hotel. “I believe that what God has given me was to distribute it to about 20 people,” he said, later pointing out that in the future he envisions himself preaching his word.

He indicated that after his retirement five years ago, it was obvious to think about a possible inclusion in the Temple of the Immortals and that it was in recent months when he began it.

“It will take me a while to process, to assimilate this,” he declared.

“They pinch me and I don’t feel it,” said Ortiz, who was accompanied in the activity by Martínez, the person who in 2002 recommended to the management of the Boston Red Sox that they sign him after being released by the Minnesota Twins. even though he hit .272, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 75 runs in 125 games.

Likewise, by his father Leo Ortiz and his agent Fernando Cuza.

He stressed that playing alongside Martínez in the Red Sox was of great benefit because he learned a lot from his example, discipline and advice that he gave him.

In relation to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who again did not accumulate the 75 percent of the required votes, he said that “those two figures deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.”

“Personally, I thought Barry Bonds was going to come in this round,” said Ortiz, who declared himself a fan of the former San Francisco Giants star.

Likewise, he considered that Sammy Sosa should also be elected to Cooperstown. He pointed out that in a few years, the country will have several more immortals and mentioned the names of Adrian Beltré and Albert Pujols when he retires.

The most emotional moment of the night occurred when he said that if his late mother were alive “you could be sure that she would be dancing there watching her pupil” and burst into tears.

Abinader calls him

In the middle of the press conference, David received a call from President Luis Abinader who told him that “the country is celebrating his election to Cooperstown.”

Ortiz, who was elected with a total of 307 votes for 77.9 percent, thanked the president for his gesture and expressed his desire to share with him again where a common friend.