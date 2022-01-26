Retail store in New York will go to union elections

Workers at a REI store, which sells clothing and outdoor gear, in New York City filed a request to form a union among the 116 employees of a branch in the Soho neighborhood of lower Manhattan.

Context: The presentation asked the labor board for an election involving some 116 employees of the branch, one of 168 around the country, who seek to be represented by the Union of Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores, a union that brings together some 60,000 workers from a variety of industries.

In a statement, Graham Gale, an employee involved in REI union organizing, said the campaign was in part a response to “a tangible change in work culture that doesn’t seem to align with the values ​​that most of us were drawn to.” here”.

The statement also highlighted concerns about facing inadequate working conditions in the face of a global pandemic, noting that the company had refused to bring back some long-time employees who had openly expressed their concerns on the job site. job after the retailer temporarily closed its stores in 2020.

Facing employee criticism of insufficient sanitation measures, the company has said it is following guidance from state and federal health authorities, but has adjusted some policies as it faces criticism.

What do they say? In response to the union campaign in Manhattan, REI said in a statement: “We respect the rights of our employees to speak and act for what they believe, and that includes the rights of employees to choose or reject union representation. However, we do not believe that it is necessary or beneficial to establish a union between the cooperative and its employees”.

REI is a consumer cooperative made up of customers who purchase lifetime memberships for $20, and cultivates a progressive image.

REI’s website maintains that the cooperative believes in “putting purpose before profit” and that it invests more than 70% of its profits “in the outdoor community” through initiatives such as dividends for members and participation in the employee earnings.

Syndicalist Wave: Last December, workers at two Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize, making them the only company-owned Starbucks locations in the country with a union. Since then, employees from another 20 Starbucks have stood in union elections.

On the other hand, Amazon employees in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected a union in an election last year, even though the National Labor Relations Board, the independent federal agency that governs relations between companies, unions and workers, ruled out. the result, citing irregularities on the part of the company, and ordered a new election to begin next February.

If REI employees win the vote, the store would be the first of the company’s 168 locations, with some 15,000 employees around the country, to unionize.

With information from: The New York Times