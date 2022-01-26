Ricky Martin gives away the most beautiful postcard on the seashore

Ricky Martin full of sand, it’s a monument on the beach | Instagram

Ricky Martin reappears in one of the most beautiful postcards from the beach and his fans flood the recent postcard with various reactions.

The singer Puerto Rican Ricky Martin shakes the internet again with a postcard in which he appears from the seashore as a “monument”, the “King of Latin Pop“was the target of a shower of praise.

The “puerto rican“, is shown only with short shorts while the sand covered his muscular silhouette almost in its entirety, together with the photograph, the famous 50-year-old shared a message that describes the moment.

Backyard with @matthewbrookesphoto. Always a pleasure. #Onela #OtraNocheEnLA #rickymartin, reads the text

Ricky Martin covered in sand is a monument on the beach. Photo: Capture Instagram



Ricky Martin who just a few days ago anticipated a surprise that many of his fans interpreted as an upcoming musical release, today he is captured in one of the snapshots that will cause the greatest fury.

“First photo: Ricky, what are you doing? Second photo: Ah ok! I understand!, Papi, Mamma mía che beauty, The coolest patio, How I would like to be sand, Always beautiful!!, The most beautiful, Monument in the beaches of Puerto Rico”, were some of the messages appreciated towards Enríque Martin Morales.

The inspiring snapshot posted by the “exMenudo” 3 days ago he would steal several sighs and leave many of his 16.4 million subscribers breathless, accumulating a total of 314. 269 likes among those listed, Sebastián Yatra.

Without a doubt, the photo of the too “television actor“, who shares a marriage with Jwan Yosef, shows a scenario to which many would like to escape, the father of a large family of four children, would take very good advantage of the solitude of the paradisiacal place to relax and escape the routine for a while.

The charms of the performer of songs like “Livin’ la vida loca”, “I remember you“,” Half alive “, did not go unnoticed in the middle of the publication in which Martin Morales increased the temperature with the only garment he wore, leaving the rest of his figure in view of all.

There is no doubt that the “nationalized Spanish“He lives more than well, he does it intensely, enjoying every opportunity of a getaway to a beach or in his native San Juan, Puerto Rico.