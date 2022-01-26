Rihanna and Madonna’s daughter collaborate together indoors

Rihanna and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes León, model indoors | INSTAGRAM

The day of Valentine’s Day and it is accompanied by an impressive project by Rihanna, the beautiful Barbadian businesswoman is preparing this collection of very cute and interesting Interiors and asked for the help of the daughter of the queen of pop, Madonna, to collaborate and model alongside her.

That’s how it is, Lourdes Lion was associating with the singer in his company Savage x Fenty to do this launch and most importantly so that it is part of your promotional image.

The collection has already moved hundreds of thousands of fans of the artist around the world, meanwhile the singer and the model The 25-year-olds decided to make a big photographic succession together and although they were not alone, they managed to become the protagonists.

In the session we can see that she was combining Rihanna’s underwear set with some fishnet stockings and also with another very short element, a great enjoyment for the fans.

In addition to the photos, there was also a video At the moment, the 33-year-old company leader knows very well who to invite and, of course, being young, put on a key piece so that even more people find out about this special collection for Valentine’s Day and friendship.

Rihanna shared her recent job modeling with Lourdes León.



The two showed that they are experts in front of the camera, with their best poses and their most conquering faces, they managed to do an excellent job, there is no doubt that the experience is noticeable and surely the business of the native of Barbados still has a lot to do more sales or faster.

The daughter of the famous pop singer has been in various conditions, magazines and Internet pages, with her voices she manages to stay with the eyes and of course also with the hearts of Internet users who are more than in love with her.

