Robbie Robinson broke the silence and despises all of Chile for his frustrated call to La Roja

After his controversial snub to the Chilean National Team, Robbie Robinson told his truth and paralyzed all his critics in La Roja.

January 25, 2022 7:00 p.m.

The departure of Robbie Robinson in the run-up to the match against the Brazilian National Team for the Qualifiers generated a wave of anger on the part of the authorities of the Chilean team and now ended up breaking the silence.

The Inter Miami striker was unable to adapt to the pressures of being part of the squad at La Roja as part of the nationalization process and ended up leaving in the middle of the international matches for the Qualifiers.

Now, in an interview with Miami Total in the United States, he ended up sending a strong message by justifying his decision about his departure from the concentration with Chile as regret.

“Perhaps the Chilean people did not like it, but it is my career and I make my own decisions. Whether that helps me or hurts me, whatever, but I’m responsible for myself and I’m a man, so I think I did the right thing.”

Once Robinson left the camp a day before the match against Scratch, the Chilean Football Federation released the following statement: “The Communications Department of the Chilean Football Federation informs that the player Robbie Robinson was released from the call of the Chilean team that is preparing for the qualifying matches against the teams of Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. The decision was made due to the athlete’s personal reasons.”

“I really didn’t expect it, but I’ve never been in that kind of environment. I don’t think it’s something personal against me. I think they just wanted me to play on their team. You have to take it almost as a compliment for this hate, because it means that they really love you, ”he concluded.