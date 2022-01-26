Robert Lewandoski contract renewal with Bayern Munich according to Oliver Kahn | transfer market | Bundesliga

Peak months to learn about the future of the sports car of the current winner of ‘The Best’ award and top figure of Bayern Munich.

The president of the Board of Directors, Oliver Kahn, said that the club will do everything possible to keep Robert Lewandowski in the team for a long time, even if the ‘customs’ of the team endanger his continuity…

“Robert Lewandowski is a phenomenon, not only because of his goals but also because of the level he has had for years,” Kahn told “Sport Bild” magazine. “There is not much to think about, naturally we will try to keep Robert with us,” he added.

Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 2023, when the player will be 35 years old. “I can imagine that he continues to score 25, 30 or more goals per season,” Kahn said, despite the player’s age. “For us it’s like life insurance for the way he plays football. That’s why we’ll do everything to keep him with us for a long time,” he added.

Despite the above, according to unofficial information, Bayern is considering two variants for a renewal of Lewandowski. The first would be a renewal for just one more year, maintaining the current conditions, with a salary estimated at 24 million euros per year. With this, Bayern would maintain its custom of only renewing players over 30 for one year.

The other variant, in which Bayern would deviate from that custom, would be a renewal until 2025 with a reduction in salary.

Taking into account that this custom would leave his sporting future in suspense, beyond the club’s desire to retain him, some media have also considered the possibility that, if an agreement is not reached, Lewandowski would not finish his contract and be put on the market in June this year. Bayern, according to these versions, would agree to let the Pole go for a price of around 60 million euros.

Lewandowski arrived at Bayern free, in 2014, from Borussia Dortmund, where his contract ended.