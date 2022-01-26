Rogelio Funes Mori surrendered to Raúl Jiménez and paralyzes all of Mexico

Rogelio Funes Mori paralyzed Raúl Jiménez and all of Mexico with his devotion to his figure with an unexpected statement.

January 25, 2022 9:00 p.m.

Rogelio Funes Mori does not feel like the savior that the Mexican National Team needs to score goals and ended up pointing to Raúl Jiménez in an interview and with an image that paralyzed all the fans.

In an interview with ESPN, he showed his devotion to the services of the Wolverhampton striker, whom he described as his benchmark for the talent he displays with the tricolor shirt.

“As I always say, Raúl is a benchmark for the Mexican National Team, he has been with the National Team for many years and obviously he is a benchmark as I always say, a very important player for us, because he is the striker that the entire National Team wants and I am to compete, to contribute my grain of sand and in the place where I have to be, I want to do it in the best way and always respecting my teammates and the coaching staff”, he asserted.

It is for this reason that, to ratify his statements, the historic striker of Rayados de Monterrey ended up sending a forceful message with a photograph together with the former America with whom they exchanged shirts.

“Thank you brother. Tremendous shirt for the collection. Raúl Jiménez, Mexican Wolf”, wrote Rogelio Funes Mori through his Instagram profile where he made clear his devotion to the player born in Tepeji.

Despite this, Gerardo Martino will have to define between Henry Martin and Funes Mori to see which player will replace Raúl Jiménez due to his injury that will exclude him from the next game against Jamaica in Kingston.