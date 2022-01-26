Russia-Ukraine | “Russian troops are not increasing on the border as it is being shown”: Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Admin 21 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 15 Views

  • Oksana Torop
  • BBC News Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.
Caption,

Danilov assures that Ukraine needs to maintain its internal stability.

The crisis over rising tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops, has set off alarm bells in the US government and its NATO partners, who openly speak about their concern about the possibility that Moscow decides to invade its neighbor.

This attitude contrasts sharply with that of the Ukrainian government, which is reluctant to comment on the statements of its partners in the West about the Russian threat.

President Volodimir Zelensky recommends remaining calm, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says “you shouldn’t listen to scary stories.”

Many are concerned about why this is happening, whether the threat of a Russian invasion is real, and what to do if a war breaks out.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The iPhone 14 could arrive without a SIM card

A new rumor claims that Apple will sell some iPhone 14 models without a SIM …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved