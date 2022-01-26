Russia-Ukraine | “Russian troops are not increasing on the border as it is being shown”: Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Oksana Torop

BBC News Ukraine

57 minutes

Caption, Danilov assures that Ukraine needs to maintain its internal stability.

The crisis over rising tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops, has set off alarm bells in the US government and its NATO partners, who openly speak about their concern about the possibility that Moscow decides to invade its neighbor.

This attitude contrasts sharply with that of the Ukrainian government, which is reluctant to comment on the statements of its partners in the West about the Russian threat.

President Volodimir Zelensky recommends remaining calm, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says “you shouldn’t listen to scary stories.”

Many are concerned about why this is happening, whether the threat of a Russian invasion is real, and what to do if a war breaks out.

The concern was aggravated by the decision of the US authorities to evacuate families of embassy staff from Kiev.

Against the background of constant statements and information in the media about the likely invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian currency fell and investors began to panic.

BBC News Ukraine asked the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, if there is reason for panic, if the Russian invasion is so real today and what the Russian authorities are doing.

According to him, the situation with the threat of a Russian invasion has not changed and has been the same since 2014.

“We understand the plans and intentions of the Russian Federation, we do not need to rehearse here. We need peace, balance and everyone should do their job, which is what we do.”

“The top priority for Russia is to shake up the internal situation in our country. And today, unfortunately, they are very successful. Our task is to do our work in a calm and balanced atmosphere. That’s what we do,” Danilov said.

According to him, the number of Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border has not changed recently, so there is no reason to panic.

“The number of Russian troops is not increasing in the way that people show today. Do they carry out the movements there? Yes, but they have been doing it all the time. That is their territory and they have the right to move to the left and to the right. Is it unpleasant for us? Yes, it is unpleasant, but it is not news. If this is news to anyone in the West, I apologize,” he said.

“We cannot allow our economy to collapse”

Danilov assured that Ukraine is ready for any event.

“Are we ready for their actions? Yes, we are. Will they undertake them? We don’t know, but we are preparing for them and there is no need to emphasize this. We understand, we realize. We are in this process since the first invasion in 2014, when the invasion of our territories took place, the invasion of Crimeaand the United States and the United Kingdom did not react as guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum”.

In 1994, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom signed the Budapest Memorandum with Ukraine, by which the three powers undertook to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, within the framework of its incorporation into the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ukrainian forces have participated in military exercises alongside NATO in recent years.

Asked why Western countries are talking about the threat of invasion at the moment, Danilov said: “It is difficult for us to say. Each country lives in its own political environment. Each country has its own processes, including political ones.” .

“Today there is a post-war political situation, a situation related to China, Taiwan, many things are happening in the world. There were changes in Germany, elections in France. I mean, there are internal political events that are happening in many countries in the world. world and are in some cases dominant in certain processes”.

“We are pleased that the world community has finally realized that we are at war and today they are ready to provide practical assistance. This is very, very important to us. After all, statements are interesting, but we are concerned with practical things. We are concerned about the availability of weapons to protect ourselves against Russian aggression. And when these weapons began to arrive in our country, this is an advantage, there was no such thing before,” he said.

At the same time, Danilov warned Ukraine’s partners against premature decisions that could negatively affect their country’s economy.

“Putin asks himself the same question: he uses our internal problems to create areas of influence and destabilize the country. And we emphasize this now and clearly tell our partners that we can’t afford our economy to collapse. We also need help with this.”

“After all, if people panic, this is a very dangerous situation for the country. Then it will be much easier to do more manipulations, and that is the task of the Russian Federation. And why the other partners too? do? Well, we have some questions about this,” Danilov said.

Asked directly if there really is a threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine today, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said: “There is always a threat from Russia to our country. And if you compare this year’s situation with that of last year or 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and occupied part of Donbas, has not changed.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, This January 25, Ukraine received a load of military assistance from the United States.

Danilov also claimed that the Ukrainian side did not see anything new in the information recently revealed by British intelligence regarding Putin’s plans to bring a pro-Russian government to power in Kiev.

“It can be a sensation for those people who are not aware of what is happening in our country. We are fully aware of who is (Yevhen) Murayev and other representatives of the Russian Federation not named by British intelligence. We know their names, surnames and patronymics”.

According to Danilov, the Ukrainian authorities have already imposed sanctions against one of the main pro-Russian politicians, Viktor Medvedchuk, which has significantly reduced his ability to influence the situation in the country.