Same doctor, improves treatment of patients with dementia

The continuity of care in patients with dementia can help improve treatment and outcomes. This follows from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter among 9,000 records of patients diagnosed with dementia in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink.

Depending on the results detected, maintain consultations with the same family doctor in patients with this disease, it was associated with a safer prescribing, more appropriate medication, and lower rates of major adverse events.

The risk of delirium it was reduced by 34.8 percent in those people who were treated by the same professional in the long term. They also presented 57.9 percent less likely to experience incontinence and 9.7 percent less than being hospitalized urgently.

These patients also had less “burden” of prescribed drugs, including those that can cause constipation and benzodiazepines with a high risk of falls, with an average of 8.42 compared to 9.67 in people with greater changes of doctor. In fact, people with urinary incontinence who visited their family doctor more often were prescribed 12 percent fewer diuretic treatments.

75.4 percent of people had potentially inappropriate prescribing, which was reduced in those cases with greater care continuity, going from 2.5 to 2.09 on average. When comparing the continuity of the patients, it was determined that even “small increases” can benefit those affected by this disease. A link was also found between maintaining physicians and reducing medication-related side effects.

Additional Disease Slows

Still, “the health benefits may extend beyond the prevention of adverse effects as greater continuity of care has also been associated with a slower progression of comorbidities. Therefore, patients with dementia are a key group of patients to benefit from high continuity of care”, explain the promoters of the research.

This study, published in British Journal Of General Practice, tried to find out the effects of being cared for by the same doctor in people with dementia, once the improvement of the doctor-patient relationship and care had been verified in previous studies.

For the analysis, the results of 9,324 people diagnosed with dementia at any time before the start date of the study (January 1, 2016) were taken into account. So, all patients had 65 years or olderwere registered in a health center and had had at least three consultations (required to calculate continuity) during an initial period of one year. 92 percent had at least one other comorbidity other than dementia, the most common being eChronic kidney disease, hypertension, asthma, or atrial fibrillation. About 20 percent of the patients died during study follow-up.

Since there is no cure for dementia, finding elements of care that make a difference for patients remains a priority for the researchers, who point to “certain limitations” in the study when noting positive effects.

“Prioritizing patients with dementia, by allowing them consistent access to their designated GP, can help prevent adverse effects and contribute to a better medication management and, by extension, lead to better health and quality of life.”