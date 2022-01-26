Scandal in the Peruvian national team with Carlos Zambrano prior to Colombia vs. Peru Qualifiers | football curiosities

The Peruvian team plays a very important game this Friday in the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, away to Colombia in Barranquilla, in a commitment to date 15 of the qualifiers.

However, Peruvian television unleashed a scandal by revealing the images of defender Carlos Zambrano, in a restaurant bar very late on Saturday night, a few hours after the training session that Ricardo Gareca had scheduled for Sunday.

The central defender, who belongs to Boca Juniors, was captured by the program ‘Love and Fire’specializing in entertainment, in an exclusive area in the south of Lima.

“We risk our lives against Colombia, and what was Carlos Zambrano doing on Saturday night in the south?” Was the presentation of the program on the famous topic of the Peruvian player.

In the images, Zambrano was seen at an alleged party on Saturday, January 22, the same day he arrived in Peru to make himself available to coach Gareca.

However, the same player reacted on his social networks and was angry at the speculations of the pink press. On his Instagram account, Zambrano delivered his version.

“What was he doing on Saturday in the south? I went to have lunch and dinner at one of my places that I have over there (which is a restobar). And I was with my family, then I went to sleep at my house that I have in Punta Negra, in Sur Chico. Now, is it bad to have that or go out to eat with your family? I was with my son. Leave the show for a bit, ”wrote the footballer.