Seville announces arrival of goalkeeper Itzel González

After the arrival of Sofía Álvarez in Valencia was announced, now another Mexican joins the Iberdrola League, since the Seville Women announced the arrival of the goalkeeper Women’s Xolos, Itzel Gonzalez.

The goalkeeper arrives on loan for six months to the Sevillian team and takes the place he left Noelia Ramos, who terminated his contract after asking to leave the institution during the winter pass market.

Itzel came to Tijuana from the Opening 2017, the first tournament of the Women’s MX League, where she established herself as the starting goalkeeper of the club she now directs Fabiola Vargas and he said that two weeks ago he began to talk about his arrival in Seville.

“I am very excited to be here, I have worked for a long time and that it happens at this stage of my life is fantastic, coming to this club is a huge opportunity. They contacted me two weeks ago with a message that if I was interested in going to the Seville and from there I can not sleep, beginning to see the possibility and of course I said yes to a club with a large group of people, a club that generates a lot of affection and with a lot of tradition within the city itself”, he declared.

She is the second Mexican goalkeeper to reach nerve, after Pamela Tajonar wore the club’s shirt from 2014 to 2018, who now plays for the Villarreal.