Should the NFL consider changing the overtime rules?

Buffalo lost in the Divisional Round without a chance to get the ball in overtime; here are four proposals to prevent this from happening in the future

I don’t think anyone wanted to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs Y buffalo bills decided by the team that won the toss.

Normally, I would say that fans of the chiefs They probably liked how things turned out, but I suspect they have their own memories of how painful that coin toss can be.

The Buffalo Bills lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs without getting a chance to get the ball. Getty Images

In the 2018 AFC Championship Game, the chiefs they had a last-second series like the one in the last quarter against the Bills, going 48 yards in 2 plays and 20 seconds to set up Harrison Butker’s 39-yard field goal and force extra time against the New England Patriots. The Pats won the toss and scored a touchdown without returning the ball to Kansas City.

The league took a step to improve things a few years ago, when it eliminated the chance to win games with a field goal on the team’s opening possession. extra time. However, he was unwilling to go so far as to guarantee each team a chance to possess the ball in overtime, probably because he wanted to incentivize scoring a touchdown on the first possession and did not want to unnecessarily extend games when players they were already tired after four disputed periods.

No one needs to see two teams get a chance to possess the ball, but there is clearly a desire to treat the extra time of the playoffs differently than we do in the regular season.

The NFL plays a period of extra time full 15 minutes in the playoffs, but drops to 10 minutes in the regular season. The NHL, for example, plays a extra time reduced from 3 against 3 in its regular season. In the postseason, the league plays a extension traditional five against five with sudden death rules.

And yet, at the same time, I don’t like the idea that a team should be guaranteed the opportunity to possess the ball for fairness. The coin toss puts a team at a disadvantage, but it’s not unfair. Asking your defense to stop the opposing team from scoring a touchdown to keep the game going is a pretty reasonable request, and while it’s easy to remember games where a team got the ball in extra time and scored a touchdown, there are plenty of times when that doesn’t happen.

The Bills failed to make a stoppage at the end of regulation time or in extra time when they needed it. Offenses already have many advantages; granting them an extra possession seems charitable. The chiefs they put this up for a vote after their loss to the Patriots and didn’t get much support. I also don’t think the proposal will be successful this time.

What changes might the league consider? Four options come to mind:

Decide the first possession of the extension before the end of regulation time. The NFL could choose to forgo the coin toss altogether in extra time and assign initial possession of the extra time to the team that wins the pre-game toss or to the home team. By doing so, both teams will know who has the ball first in the game. extra time before the game starts, and that might help in making some of your decisions at the end of the game. I don’t think this would have impacted Sunday’s game, but it might encourage some teams that know they’re not going to get the ball early in the game. extension to look for two points after scoring a touchdown late in regulation instead of kicking an extra point.

play the extension full 15 minutes. There’s no way the league will play a full fifth quarter in the regular season (for player safety), but doing so in the playoffs would give teams a chance to decide games as close to regulation time as possible. . This would be the best solution for the fans, but I wonder if the players would feel comfortable adding a significant amount of action to the postseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game without getting the ball in overtime. Getty Images

Play to eight points. I like a combination of extra time of 15 minutes and the idea of ​​reaching a certain number. If we go with the “first team to eight points wins” idea, we are making it extremely difficult (but not impossible) for a team to win their opening series. If the winner of the toss scores a touchdown, he could seal the game by getting the 2-point conversion. This would reduce a team’s chances of winning on the game’s opening possession by 50 percent. If he misses, of course, the opposing team could win by scoring a touchdown and getting their own 2-point conversion. However, this could turn out to be a disaster if neither team can score, and there would have to be some rule about ending the game with sudden death after the extra time of 15 minutes.

“Place and choose”. The Baltimore Ravens proposed this change to the extra time in March, and it could be the future of extensions. In this scenario, the kickoff kick is removed from the extra time and a team can decide at which yard to place the ball to start the extension. The other team then chooses whether to go on offense or defense.

In this game, I don’t think “set and pick” would have been helpful, because these two teams are so dominant offensively. It is possible that Bills they would have taken the ball at their own 1-yard line and trusted Allen to get the winning touchdown, something that doesn’t apply to the vast majority of offenses in the vast majority of games. extensions.

There will never be rules extra time perfect for every type of game, that’s the reality of American football. There wasn’t a good way for this instant classic to end, but there were probably better ways than the one we saw.