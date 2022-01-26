Showing off her rear, Chiquis Rivera organizes her laundry room

Chiquis Rivera has very original ideas for the videos that he shares with his fans, and now he has caused a sensation in TikTok for a clip -which already has more than three million views- in which she appears in her laundry room, showing off her rear in tight black leggings. Without saying a word and with the good humor that characterizes her, the singer organizes spaces, and then throws a disinfectant towel at the camera.

The daughter of Jenni Rivera used your account Instagram to publish the “behind the scenes” of the video of the song “I want to wake up with someone”, which will premiere on January 27. In the scene, she is seen wearing a robe and a white dress.

Just a day ago the promotional clip of “Dance like this”, the collaboration of Chiquis with Play-N-Skillz, Thalia Y Becky G. So far the video has garnered over 90,000 views on Youtube. In her sequences, the singer shows off her figure to the fullest, clad in a jumpsuit with side openings.

