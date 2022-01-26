Softbank enters the Spanish company Paack, which ‘raises’ 200 million to lead last-mile logistics | Companies

New megaround in a Spanish startup. The Catalan logistics operator Paack, which sounded in the pools to become a new Spanish unicorn, has closed a Series D financing round of 200 million euros, which leaves it on the verge of achieving that milestone, since the operation has given a valuation close to 1,000 million dollars.

The operation, which seeks to strengthen the company’s position in the market and make it a leader in last-mile logistics, has been led by SoftBank Vision Fund2. The transaction has also had the participation of Infravia Capital Partners and First Bridge Ventures, both from France, and Endeavor Catalyst, from the US. And some current partners have joined it, such as Kibo Ventures, Unbound, Big Sur Ventures, RPS Ventures , Fuse Partners, Rider Global, Castel Capital and Iñaki Berenguer.

The company assures that the high interest that the round has generated among the different investors confirms the potential of the market opportunity in a sector, that of the distribution of electronic commerce, which does not stop growing, especially after the start of the pandemic by the Covid-19.

Paack started its activity in 2016 and already today delivers several million orders per month from 150 international clients, including 17 of the 20 largest retailers e-commerce in Spain. The Paack system integrates directly with the pages of e-commerce, allowing customers to customize the delivery of their package. In addition, the company operates with advanced robotic solutions, capable of processing up to 10,000 packages per hour, per center.

Thanks to its technological platform, the company, which has always opted for digitization, offers last-mile shipments for e-commerce and large retailersand their deliveries can be scheduled same day Y next-day from store or central warehouse. The company, which initially participated in an accelerator in Dubai, also has a division called Paack Food, for the shipment of food that requires transport at a controlled temperature, a service mainly aimed at supermarkets, restaurants and producers.

After validating its business model in Spain, Paack began its international expansion and today already operates in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal. The company will use the funds raised to boost its position in the market by expanding its distribution coverage throughout Europe and investing in product innovation and sustainability.

Paack was founded, they argue, on the premise that parcel deliveries e-commerce they should be simple and sustainable. “Since we started operating, our objective has been to lead the European parcel delivery market in terms of sustainability and delivery experience,” they point out from the company, which uses its own technological platform and has robotic distribution centers where hundreds of Robots automatically classify and generate thousands of delivery routes every day.

The company currently has 35 hubs and 15 distribution centers in Iberia, to which it adds another 10 centers in France and four in the United Kingdom.

“We still have many things to improve, but we have a real opportunity to lead, in the short term, the European parcel market e-commerce in terms of sustainability and convenience”, says Fernando Benito, CEO and co-founder of Paack. Also Xavier Rosales, another of the co-founders and general director of the company’s Southern Europe, stresses that they want to be the first company to guarantee 100% deliveries with zero emissions throughout Europe.

The startup, which expects to exceed 200 million in turnover this year, claims to have achieved profitability in Spain, its main market, and points out that it expects to be profitable in the rest of its European operations in the coming months. Founded by Benito, Rosales and Suraj Shirvankar, it currently has a team of more than 530 employees of 43 nationalities. Its headquarters are in Barcelona and it has offices in London and Paris. In total, it operates in almost 100 European cities.

Max Ohrstrand, director at SoftBank Investment Advisers, defends the investment made in Paack, assuring that the e-commerce sector is constantly growing and deliveries same day are increasingly requested by consumers. “We believe that Paack has the perfect conditions to become a category leader in terms of technology and commitment to sustainability.” Ohrstrand describes the Spanish startup as a “technological disruptor” and assures that it is the “only operator capable of offering personalized delivery solutions on a scale in Europe”.