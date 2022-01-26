Statement from the family on the state of health of Egan Bernal | Cycling

The cyclist Egan Bernal woke up after the surgeries to which he was subjected due to the accident he suffered this Monday on a highway in central Colombia, but he is still hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sabana University Clinic. , in Chía, a municipality bordering Bogotá.

“At this time Egan is already awake and is being treated in the intensive care unit where they will take care of how his body responds to the surgeries and different interventions he has undergone,” Team Egan Bernal said in a statement.

In the document, signed by Bernal’s representative, Xiomara Guerrero, it was also confirmed that the leader of the Ineos Grenadiers suffered fractures in some vertebrae, in the right femur and patella and in several ribs, and also had a pulmonary perforation as as a result of the collision with the bus.

“The medical staff performed surgery on his right leg and after being stabilized he entered a second surgery where they stabilized the fractured vertebrae,” the information added. Bernal, current champion of the Giro d’Italia and the 2019 Tour de France, collided on Monday at high speed with a bus on the highway that goes from Bogotá to Tunja, at the height of the municipality of Gachancipá, in the department of Cundinamarca (central ), when the vehicle had parked, according to the Transit Police.

The world of sports and Colombians in general have raised their votes for the recovery of Bernal, who was preparing for the European season on the roads of his country together with Ineos teammates such as Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, Costa Rican Andrey Amador or his compatriot Daniel Felipe Martinez.