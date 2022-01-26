Step by step: how to delete your social networks and leave no trace

Social media is a never ending story. When one falls, another appears and the fever returns, even for a short period. From MySpace, Fotolog, Orkut, Vine, Google+, Tuenti, among many others, they have remained in the past and left the clear path to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat and the unbeatable TikTok. But in a completely digitized world, where day-to-day life seems to be a virtual matter and the metaverse is what is around the corner, it is necessary to know how not to overexpose yourself to social networks.

According to a study carried out by Hootsuite and We are Social, between 2020 and 2021 there was a 13.2% increase in network users -490 million more than the previous period-, driven by Covid-19. And a large part, 98.8%, check their updates and interact with their contacts on these platforms through their mobile devices. Even the very companies behind these networks deliver the data of the navigators to third parties, exposing the private information. That, added to the fact that cyberattacks on individuals and data kidnapping experienced an increase during periods of isolation. Both factors, the greater overexposure of netizens and the dangers on the Internet, have even motivated different organizations to promote “digital hygiene”.

Many have thought about leaving some social networks, but how to unsubscribe and protect our information from continuing in cyberspace?

The credibility crisis of Meta, previously known as Facebook, led many users to question their permanence on the network. In fact, according to a report by pCloud in 2021, the company’s main platform shares 57% of its Internet users’ data with third parties, thus exposing their privacy for commercial purposes.

In order to delete the account on Facebook, although the company can take months to delete the information and even maintain a backup for certain legal reasons, a series of steps must be followed. If the intention is only deactivate account for a period of time and thus reduce the constant activity, those interested must go to “Settings and Privacy” -from a physical PC or the same cell phone-, select “Your Facebook information” and then “Deactivation and Deletion”.

In the case of deactivation, no one will be able to see the information, comments, photos and anything that was in the account. In the opposite case and that the intention is the account deletion, the procedure is the same, but users will have a period of 30 days to reactivate it and thus cancel the final deletion. Once that time has elapsed, the platform will start with the deletion and all the information and documents will be impossible to recover.

Facebook, belonging to the Meta group, can take months to delete the information from an account. In some cases you can even keep a backup for certain legal reasons.

It is by far one of the most cross-used platforms. Both adults and younger users have accounts on Instagram, but it is precisely the latter who, based on the models that are exposed on the social network owned by Meta, may be more affected in terms of their mental and emotional stability. In any case, in addition to the consequences it can have on the personal lives of its members, it is the one that shares the most information with third parties -79%- and there are even criminals who, by identifying the locations of the homes of netizens who are on vacation, they use the photographs in their profiles to be able to geolocate their homes.

Like Facebook, the social network allows account deactivation. To do this, go to “Settings”, then to “Edit Profile” and “Temporarily deactivate my account”. With this the account will remain hidden until it is activated again by logging in. Of course, it can only be deactivated once a week. But if the intention is total suppression of the profile and from the content of this, you have to go to the section “Delete your account”, justify the closure and put the income data. In case of proceeding, the data would be deleted one month later. The measure can be reversed as long as it is accessed prior to the date given at the time of the request.

Instagram has been accused on several occasions of affecting the mental health of its users, particularly the youngest.

Twitter is a somewhat simpler world. The social network, where users interact in a system of short messages, voice chat rooms and various publications, surpasses Facebook in the simplicity of unsubscribing profiles. There are not two separate modalities such as deactivating and definitively unsubscribing, but they go in the morning.

In order to deactivate a profile on the social network, users must go to “More options”, then to “Settings and Privacy” and click on “Your account”. Then, go to the option “Deactivate your account” and follow the steps indicated there. The account will remain “sleeping” for 30 days, without the possibility of seeing the tweets or publications. Once this period has elapsed, all available information and data will be deleted and will not be accessible. The procedure can be done from PC and mobile devices.

It is worth considering that, in any case, even if all the publications of a certain user and content issued by their account have been deleted, all those messages or tweets from other netizens where they have been previously mentioned will remain. If the idea is to eliminate the trail of a publication in the past – there are many who do it because, at the time of job search, recruiters check their social networks – it is not the most optimal and it will be convenient, in that case, to ask the another user delete the comment.

There are also other possibilities on Twitter. Unlike other networks, you can have the option to tweet active, so that others can see it, but only the users that that person follows can comment on it and thus protect netizens from unwanted comments and that later they cannot delete them by mistake. your own account.

More about Think Digital

Mainly occupied by young users, TikTok is by far one of the most used platforms and even last year it became the most downloaded independent app – which does not belong to the Meta group – in the world. Of course, it is one of the platforms that has had to implement more security filters regarding users who want to join.

In fact, during 2021 alone, it had to delete more than seven million accounts that belonged to minors. And it is that its attractive format and the thousands of possibilities that exist regarding the creation of content have made it the favorite of the little ones, but it also exposes them to the hundreds of dangers on the Internet.

Anyone who wants to use the social network must be able to prove, at the bottom, that they are 13 years old. Only during the first quarter of 2021, some 7,263,952 profiles were deleted by the platform team, under the argument of possibly being under that age. And during the following period the number increased to 11,205,597.

During 2021, TikTok terminated more than 18 million accounts for being suspected of being under 13 years old.

The network has been accused on several occasions of keeping its users’ private information, such as telephone number, date of birth, sexual preferences and emails, which they would supposedly use to be able to segment their subscribers and send them personalized advertising.

In order to unsubscribe from an account on the social network, users must go to their profile in the application, go to the menu and select “Settings and Privacy”. There they will have to go to “Manage account” and continue to “Delete account”. The option offered by TikTok is similar to the one proposed by Twitter, in which the account is deactivated, but after 30 days of inactivity all information and content is permanently deleted. Of course, like all other social networks, it recommends downloading all the publications and information in case you want to keep them.

In case of having requested the copy of the data, users must wait for the approval to be able to download them and thus permanently delete the account.

Unlike the previous ones, WhatsApp began as an instant messaging application, but later opened up to a somewhat hybrid format, with the possibility of sharing “States” -similar to Instagram’s “Stories”- and making video calls. But the changes in conditions and privacy policies have not seemed to some of the users, and there are even those who have opted for other alternatives, such as Telegram or Signal, in order to protect the privacy of the content of their conversations.

In fact, to prevent identity theft or information theft by third parties, the application part of the Meta group -such as Facebook and Instagram-, began testing a few months ago the possibility of safeguarding the encryption of the backups of the conversations in the cloud with a 64-digit key, which was added to the end-to-end encryption of the devices.

It can take up to 90 days for WhatsApp to begin the process of removing information from an account.

One of the big problems, as basic as it sounds, is that the accounts in the app are not deleted just by deleting it from the device. Whoever wants to delete their profile in the messaging system must open WhatsApp, go to the three points at the top and go to “Settings”. There they must enter “Account” and go to the “Delete my account” tab.

This will delete your WhatsApp account, message history, all groups in the app, and backups on Google Drive. In detail, the specifications are the same as those provided by Facebook when opening this process. For example, it may take 90 days from the start of the deletion process for the deletion to actually take place. It is even possible that, after that period, they still keep information in their databases, but “in cases of natural disasters, software errors or some other event of data loss”.

These include keeping information about data, age, telephone company, among others, but they make it clear that it cannot be directly linked to users, so the identity will be completely protected. Of course, and following the example of Facebook, it will keep information in its bases for protection against legal matters.