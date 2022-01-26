Stopping the Flow of Out-of-State Guns to NY Is a Top Priority – NBC4 New York

What you should know Violent gun incidents are on the rise in New York, and because many of the firearms used in those incidents originated out of state, stemming the flow of those guns must be a top priority, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Monday. Wednesday.

At a press conference, the governor detailed how her office plans to attack the rise in gun violence by creating interstate partnerships to improve gun tracing and appointing new gun violence prevention leaders within the state.

The governor announced the appointment of a new director of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Calliana Thomas, within the state Department of Health.

NEW YORK — Violent gun incidents are on the rise in New York, and because many of the firearms used in those incidents originated out of state, stemming the flow of those weapons must be a top priority, the Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

At a press conference, the governor detailed how her office plans to attack the rise in gun violence by creating interstate partnerships to improve gun tracing and appointing new gun violence prevention leaders within the state.

“We are tackling this problem with all the resources we can deploy and the human capital of relationships, partnerships, other states committed to stopping the flow of illegal guns coming into our state and into the hands of people who use them to do harm and, worse, cause the death of other people, particularly our law enforcement officers,” Hochul said.

The governor announced the appointment of a new director of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Calliana Thomas, within the state Department of Health. In the new role, Thomas will “collaborate with the Division of Criminal Justice Services and other state agencies to coordinate efforts and direct resources to existing and emerging gun violence hotspots.”

“Crashing down on gun violence requires a multifaceted approach,” Hochul said, calling Thomas “a critical asset to our efforts to fight this public health crisis, combat gun violence, and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is also creating a new charge specifically focused on curbing gun violence. District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the appointment of Peter Pope as the first Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Office for Gun Violence Prevention.

“Our first civil right is to walk to the corner store safely and without fear,” Bragg said. “We have lost too many loved ones to gun violence. People who walk the streets with weapons will be prosecuted and held accountable. We will also use gun possession cases as an opportunity to trace the sources of illegal weapons and build cases against arms dealers. We will restore safety to our communities by removing criminal drivers from our streets, cutting off the flow of illegal guns into our city, and partnering with community organizations focused on ending gun violence.”

They move the body of agent Wilbert Mora who died on Tuesday days after being injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence call. His partner also died in that shooting. Carlos Zapata gives us the latest.

The year is off to a rocky start in New York City. As of January 23, serious crime in the city is up 39% this year from last year, and there was a 24% increase in shooting incidents.

Five NYPD officers have been shot this year, two of them fatally, marking the first time since September 2019 that an officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Hispanic baby was shot in the left cheek.

Also, a 19-year-old Burger King cashier was shot and killed while working a night shift, a baby was critically injured by a stray bullet while in a parked car with her mother, and a man opened fire inside the waiting room. from a hospital in the middle of the day, shooting a man in the arm.

The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden would meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in early February to discuss the administration’s plan to combat gun crime, “which includes historic funding for cities and states to put more police on the streets and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as step up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal arms dealers.”

His remains will be repatriated to the island.