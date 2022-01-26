Super KO, grout, extrainning, KO and even triple play in starting the ball › Sports › Granma

After the opening day, with a close duel between the defending champion, Granma, and last season’s runner-up, Matanzas, the 16 teams of the 61st National Series made their debut on the field. That debut of all templates brought an intense first day, with levels of all kinds, the same from the mound as with the wood at the ready.

In our view, and for what is always missed about nine zeros in pitching, Yander Guevara was the great protagonist of this Tuesday, leaving no runs, in seven and two thirds of innings, no less than one of the great contenders for the title: the Lumberjacks of Las Tunas. In the collective order, nothing resembled the ruthless Matanzas offensive against Cienfuegos, since the Crocodiles, who won their second game in a row, staged the first Super KO of the season, making 20 runs and hitting a whopping 21 hits in only five episodes.

The first extrainning of the campaign came on the same day, in which Artemisa defeated Industriales in 11 chapters, in a clash in which the first triple play of the tournament also came, after a line by Yasiel Santoya with men in first and second, and the game in favor of the blues by 1-0 in the opening scene. We also had the first KO, the work of the stingers of the Wasps from Santiago to the Cubs of Holguín.

It cannot be said that the people from Las Tunas were silenced by Yander Guevara’s streamers, since they hit him with 11 hits, but the Avilanian right-hander had the main weapon of a pitcher against such a battering team: control, because in those same seven and two thirds of innings, he did not take anyone into circulation neither by walk nor by pitch. That was the key to his success, and from which his Tigers hung, who could only credit six hits.

In the Victoria de Girón yumurino, the beasts of the swamp bitten the Elephants from Cienfuegos from the opening chapter, with 11 annotations and with ten of the 21 uncatchable they gave in the game. Of the ten hits, seven were extra-base hits: four doubles and three home runs. Then they attacked again in the third, with eight hits, among which three other two-angle shots and a home run stood out.

Although the merciless punishment received by the pachyderms is an exaggeration, the truth is that when reviewing the payrolls it was known that, in a parallel with ancient Greece, those of the Athens of Cuba have the most spartan of the offensives of the 61st National Series . And, apparently, this could be a tonic of the yumurina route, according to his own mentor, Armando Ferrer, who told us before starting the fight that each challenge counts, because the championship is won every day, not in the last date.

At the western end, although there was no nine zeros and the rival was not the Lumberjacks, but the Pirates of the Isle of Youth, Yosvani Torres had a luxurious step through the Pinar del Río mound. He also did not get stepped on home plate in six acts and, like Yander Guevara, did not transfer any opponent, while only allowing two hits. Just as the offensive jaw of the Crocodiles is feared, watch out for the tobacco of the Vegueros that burns evenly from the arms of their pitchers.

Yander Guevara is congratulated by his teammates after the victory over Las Tunas. Photo: Taken from the invader

In a game where the Lions of Industrialists were always ahead on the scoreboard, the Hunters of Artemis, arrow by arrow, crimped them. In the ninth inning, losing by one, and with the initial and intermediate occupied, the high command of the capital ordered Dayán García, the best batter from Artemis, to intentionally bowl José Jiménez, who had been dominated in his four at-bats. previous. Nothing to object to the mentor Guillermo Carmona in that decision, even when the hit came that tied the score. The two teams with the Schiller rule scored one in the tenth inning, but the felines did not do it in the eleventh, leaving the scene ready for Carlos Yoel Amat to hit, in his first time in the batter’s box, the hit that he tended in the countryside to the capitals.

Just a parenthesis, that was the final scene, but the truth is that the clash was complicated for Industriales not because of that play, but because his four errors cost him five of the eight that his pitchers allowed.

Villa Clara lost 4-1 in Mayabeque, but in the so-called lucky episode, the seventh, they put together a package of four records, with the same number of hits, to go up by the minimum. But the Cowboys had the same luck in that inning, among other things because of a play very similar to the one that cost Industriales the game, and that was also a wise decision.

With two on bases and the first unoccupied, the figure of the most dangerous man in the Mayabeque offense, Denis Laza, appeared at home plate, and without thinking about it, Pedro Jova, in charge of the orange high command, intentionally sent him to first. Although Yasniel González is not a stranger, that is why he is the fourth member of director Michel González’s troop, the move also fell from the bush. Yasniel had not hit hits in three innings, but he gave the decisive one to push the two that defined the final score.

Ángel Luis Márquez was painting Sancti Spíritus white by 2-0 until the fifth act, in which the Roosters mounted above the Toros Camagüeyanos to bite them nine times between the sixth and eighth innings and round off the winning slate of 9- 2, with an effective Yanquiel Mauri on the pitching board for six completes, with four strikeouts without walks and four hits allowed. Meanwhile, Daviel Gómez, Yunbier Mendoza, Frederich Cepeda and Alberto Rodríguez, the first four bats of the yayabera lineup, contributed seven of the 13 hits for their team and drove seven of the nine runs.

Yosvani Torres shone on the mound in Pinar del Río. Photo: Guerrilla Newspaper

In Holguín, the Wasps stuck their stings hard, with a Yoelkis Guibert, in third place in the lineup, batting 3-4, with doubles and triples included, three runs scored and one RBI. With him, the first baseman Erick Serrano emulated, with the same offensive balance, but with two RBIs and one recorded at home plate. Despite his four walks in five innings, Carlos Font assumed his role as leader of the Santiago pitching and completed five completes, allowing three hits, two clean and striking out three.

And the Alazanes from Granma resolved their dispute against the Guantanamo team in the sixth with a three-run cluster, in which the home run with one off their catcher Iván Prieto had a lot to do with the good performance of Joel Mojena, as a starter, with one clean in seven completes, five strikeouts, one walk and nine hits allowed.

Today the same matches return in the same scenarios, what would have to be seen if they would be the same stories.

first subseries

25 January 2022

Captain Saint Louis C H AND IJV 000 000 001 one 4 0 PRI 000 003 01x 4 10 0 G: Y. Torres (1-0). P: MA Lastra (0-1). S: FL Medina (1).

July 26 C H AND IND 110 202 000 10 7 13 4 ART 100 021 101 11 8 8 one G: I. Sanchez (1-0). Q: D. Mena (0-1). Jr: C. de la Tejeda.

Nelson Fernandez C H AND LCV 001 000 400 5 8 two MAY 003 001 20x 6 9 0 G: M. Vega (1-0). P: R. Alfonso (0-1).

Victory of Giron C H AND CFG 050 00 5 6 one MTZ 1109 0x twenty twenty-one one G: Y. Perez (1-0). P: LA Serpa (0-1). Jrs: J. Delgado, J. Camero, B. Arruebarruena, E. Blanco and JM Soriano.

Jose A. Huelga C H AND CMG 000 200 000 two 5 two SSP 000 003 51x 9 13 two G: Y. Mauri (1-0). P: M. Soriano (0-1). S: JL Braña (1). Jrs: LA Gonzalez and L. Anderson.

Jose R. Cepero C H AND LTU 000 000 000 0 eleven 0 BAC 011 100 10X 4 6 0 G: Y. Guevara (1-0). P: C. Viera (0-1). S: Y. Avalos (1).

Calixto Garcia C H AND SCU 402 200 6 14 14 0 hello 002 000 0 two 4 4 G: C. Font (1-0). P: LA Gomez (0-1).