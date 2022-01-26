Suspect Arrested in Jacobi Medical Center Shooting After He Checked In for Medical Aid – NBC New York

What you should know The man police believe is responsible for opening fire inside a Bronx hospital waiting room and shooting a man in the arm has been arrested, police said, tracked down after he checked into that hospital.

Keber Martinez was arrested just before midnight, nearly 12 hours after he allegedly fired multiple shots at Jacobi Medical Center in the Morris Park section of the Bronx around lunchtime Tuesday, according to police.

According to a New York City police official, Martinez was arrested after his sister called 911 and reported that her brother was acting erratically, had a gun and was hearing voices.

NEW YORK — The man police believe is responsible for opening fire inside a Bronx hospital waiting room and shooting a man in the arm has been arrested, police said, tracked down after he checked into that hospital.

Keber Martinez was arrested just before midnight, nearly 12 hours after he allegedly fired multiple shots at Jacobi Medical Center in the Morris Park section of the Bronx around lunchtime Tuesday, according to police.

Dramatic surveillance video obtained by our sister network NBC New York showed a man in a black hoodie, believed to be Martinez, standing at a desk. Shortly after, he can be seen pulling out a gun and shooting at another man in a red jacket, firing multiple times, even when other people were sitting nearby.

The victim was hit in the arm, police sources said, and the 25-year-old suspect fled as people inside the waiting room hid. A trail of blood was left in the waiting room as the victim sought help and was taken to an operating room. The victim is expected to recover.

The hospital was closed as a precaution, although the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident.

Sources also said it appeared the victim and Martinez knew each other, and police believe that to be the case.

Martinez, who lives in the Soundview section of the Bronx, was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, police said. He was found in part because he checked into hospital for alleged medical treatment, complaining of asthma problems, which allowed the police to find out who he was and track him down.

According to a New York City police official, Martinez was arrested after his sister called 911 and reported that her brother was acting erratically, had a gun and was hearing voices.

In a statement, NYC Health + Hospitals said: “This afternoon, a person walked into the NYC Health + Hospital/Jacobi emergency department and shot another person who was in the waiting room. This was a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers flock for healing and care. Our healthcare heroes quickly took care of the shooting victim and took steps to protect the other patients in the waiting room. Our immediate focus is caring for the patient and ensuring the safety of our staff. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct their investigation.”

No hospital employees were injured during the incident.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams later tweeted that he would visit the victim in the hospital, calling the shooting a “reprehensible act.”

The shooting at Jacobi came four and a half years after a fatal shooting at another medical facility in the district, Bronx Lebanon Hospital. In that instance, authorities said Dr. Henry Bello fatally shot one person and wounded six others on June 30, 2017 before taking his own life.