Suspension of hearing against accused of accident that claimed the life of Archangel’s brother

Extremely sorry, the mother of Justin Santos Delanda arrived this Wednesday at the Court of First Instance of San Juan to remember her pain in the face of the tragic accident that claimed the life of the young brother of the singer Arcángel and to realize that the preliminary hearing against the accused of causing his death, Mayra Nevárez Torres, was postponed until the beginning of March.

“This is like the first day. I miss him”said Carmen Santos drowned in tears.

Upon leaving the court, the woman was so despondent that she could barely utter any other reaction to the events of the day: the postponement of the preliminary hearing for March 3 and 4, as well as the motion filed by Nevárez Torres’ defense to be allowed to go out to work. She just cried. Her daughter Priscilla; her son-in-law and her artist manager, Frabian Eli, as well as the president of the Stefano Steenbakkers foundation, Zorimar Betancourt, offered her comfort.

The defendant, for her part, refused to issue expressions to the press.

Santos, meanwhile, arrived at the court with the hope that this judicial process will end soon.

“I would love not to be going through this,” said the mother of Justin and Archangel.

He said he was confident in justice. Meanwhile, she accepted that she will no longer demand an apology from the accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligently, specifically against traffic, on the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge during the early hours of November 21. Her action is alleged to have caused the tragic accident that cost Justin his life and serious bodily harm to Keven Monserrate.

Santos stated that “she faces her process and I face mine, the loss of my son.”

He was asked if he is still waiting for them to apologize, to which he replied under tears: “I don’t have my son. I don’t have my child.”

In another moment, he assured that “my life changed me”, after losing his son.

As a message, he only told Nevárez Torres “may God be with her in the process. May she ask God a lot, as I have done to keep standing. Asking the Lord for a lot of help is the only thing that can help you.”

Santos left, then, in the hands of the prosecutors -Luis Carrau Lebrón, Edmanuel Santiago Quiles and Jesús Torres González- if an agreement is reached with the accused so as not to have to face the preliminary hearing or the trial in this case.

“I do not want to say anything. The prosecutors are the ones who have all this in their hands. Of course, I would love not to be going through that, but that is their decision, “she said.

Prosecutor Santiago Quiles told the press that there has been no approach to enter into a plea agreement.

He explained that the postponement of the judicial process was due to the fact that one of the accused’s lawyers, Ramón Nevárez Andino, could not appear at the hearing due to health conditions.

He announced that for the preliminary hearing about 10 witnesses will be seated on the witness stand, among whom are two police officers who attended the scene of the accident, a firefighter and some people who witnessed the scene.

He said the evidence against Nevárez Torres is “solid.” But he declined to specify whether the motorists who were with Justin at the time of the accident are cooperating with authorities.

When talking about the witnesses, the prosecutor stipulated in court that the other victim in this accident, Monserrate, could not appear in person at the court hearing.

He explained that the young man underwent surgery, which has caused complications. The judge hearing the case, Alexandra Rivera Sáez, gave the young man the opportunity to testify via videoconference.

To the press, Santiago Quiles pointed out that, “as a consequence of what has happened, he is not in the best state of health.”

Regarding Nevárez Torres’ job request, the prosecutor pointed out that the issue was not discussed in the courtroom. However, he expressed reservations on several issues related to the possibility that the accused could leave her home, especially that she be allowed to drive to get to her work.

The defendant is currently free on bond under the Pre-Trial Service Program.

According to the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Bureau, Nevárez Torres was driving a Hyundai Tucson vehicle with .29% alcohol in his blood and against traffic on the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge when he collided head-on with other motor vehicles, including , a CA-NAM, in which Justin and Monserrate were traveling.

If found guilty of the six charges against her, including negligent homicide, Nevárez Torres would face about 15 years in prison.