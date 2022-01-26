Swiss “Crypto Valley” Looks Beyond Cold Market Winds

The town of Zug It was once a quiet place, known for pastry-making nuns, wooden houses, and kirsch, a cherry pie loved by Audrey Hepburn.

Then it became a low-tax haven and a magnet for business: Home to Glencore and other even less lovable monsters. Now, with its discreet business parks and office blocks spreading out from the center, the city has become the kingdom of cryptocurrencies of Europe.

The greedy merchants of Zug like to call it ‘crypto valley’. In a recent report, a local investor, CV VC, wrote that there are 960 cryptocurrency companies in Switzerland, employing more than 5,000 people. Almost half of the start ups (433) are based in Zug.

These days, this data cannot go unnoticed: based on advertising images, tourists visiting the country could conclude that this technology is, after chocolate and luxury watches, one of the great contributions of Switzerland. to the world. The fintech boom now dominates Zrich bar conversations above banking activity.

But, as in the entire world of blockchain, there is a cold wind blowing in the valley of cryptocurrencies. UBS warned this week that a “crypto winter” is coming when the Federal Reserve raises rates. In the opinion of the bank’s analysts, the drop in the price of bitcoin in recent days is the first sign that the party is over.

And it seems that quiet Zug is at the forefront of world finance. But Switzerland seems to think that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. While other governments try to curb cryptocurrency businesses, the country has wanted to favor its activity in recent months. In February 2021, Bern introduced a new “blockchain law” to codify how digital assets should be interpreted in court on such important issues as ownership and custody.

For its part, the market regulator, Finma, has been proactive in trying to understand the new world of cryptocurrencies. It has even licensed two cryptocurrency banks in the country: Seba and Sygnum. Finma’s position highlights that Switzerland wants to be first when it comes to crypto fintech.

As it could not be otherwise, the great personalities of the sector also envision a prosperous future for the cryptocurrency sector in Switzerland. On a recent visit to the Sygnum offices, its CEO, Mathias Imbach, explained to me that the volatility and exuberance that many sober investors have associated with cryptocurrencies is just foam, but that underneath it there is investment proposals and opportunities serious.

The interest of the Swiss in cryptocurrencies and the enthusiasm of the crypto world for Switzerland are, of course, based on some shared values: faith in the power of technology, for example, and more importantly, a trend libertarian who favors political and institutional freedom.

But there is a downside, perhaps bigger than the dizzying sale of cryptocurrencies recorded in recent months. And it seems that Switzerland still does not have a long-term answer, regardless of what cryptocurrency prices are a year from now or how institutionalized the sector is.

A few weeks ago, over coffee in his office, I met with a crypto asset manager in Zug and he gave me a frank assessment of the problem in Switzerland: there is certain unscrupulous people in the valley of cryptocurrencies. And what is worse, there are an even greater number of very naive, money-hungry entrepreneurs and customers, who consider themselves detached from the rules that govern conventional finance.

The asset manager added that crypto asset management has become the go-to place for many averse financial advisers who have been kicked out of scandal-prone Swiss private banks in recent years. In Zug, therefore, it seems that – whatever the weather on the market, be it winter or summer – the bright future of cryptocurrencies is at risk of being repetition of Switzerland’s murky financial past.