Sydney Sweeney thinks the nudity scenes overshadowed her performance in ‘Euphoria’

U.S.

The actress Sydney Sweeney considers that his “great performance” in ‘euphoria’ It has been seen outshone for comments on his nudity scenes. The 24-year-old protagonist plays the role ofand Cassie Howard on the drama series; however, he believes that he has not received the credit he deserves for his performance. sydney – which has also appeared in ‘The white lotus’ and ‘The handmaid’s tale’- revealed to The Independent: “With ‘The white lotus’, I felt like people finally recognized the hard work I’ve been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while. I am very proud of my work in ‘euphoria’. I think it was a great performance. But no one talks about her because I got naked.”

“I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden the critics pay attention to me. People love me. They say, ‘My God, what’s he going to do next?’ I said: ‘Didn’t you see that in ‘euphoria’? Didn’t you see it in ‘The handmaid’s tale’?”. sydney warns that there is still a “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen.” “When a guy has a sex scene or shows off his body, he keeps winning awards and getting praise. But when a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

TO sydney he loved his participation in “Euphoria”, but he has also suffered terrible experiences in some of his previous projects. “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and completely rub myself raw because I feel gross.” The actress recalled a specific situation in which the people she worked with made her feel “self-conscious”. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my co-star or the crew, and it didn’t feel like my character did. That made me feel even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel able to speak.”