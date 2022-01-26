Sylvia Pasquel confirms that her family does not want to have any relationship with Adela Micha for controversial comment

After the controversial statement that the journalist Adele Michael did regarding the health of doña Silvia Pinal, after suffering from Covid-19, and that the communicator tried to solve things, Sylvia Pasquel confirmed that the family does not want to have any relationship with the communicator.

It was in an interview for the program ‘All for women’, by Maxine Woodside, where Sylvia recounted the way in which Alejandra Guzmán reacted against Adela, after she assured that her mother would probably lose her life to the virus.

Pasquel assured that the journalist no longer has the support of the Pinal dynasty, because the comments he made were out of place: “With the Pinal family she does not count, but not at all, we are not really interested in friendship with a person who expresses himself like that about our mother”, assured.

“He assured it with a certainty and with a coldness, with little estimation, very ugly”, Pasquel pointed out.

In addition, he recounted the time Alejandra Guzman insulted the journalist: “He was very clever because he first spoke with Alejandra, after speaking with Alejandra the video came out, I think they sent it to my sister Alejandra and she spoke to her to put her in her place, and she told her everything she had to say to her,” the actress recalled.

“Adela spoke to me when Alejandra had a fight with her and told me that she wanted to interview me, I knew absolutely nothing. He interviews me and after he interviews me, he sends me a message and tells me ‘hey, there was a misunderstanding of a comment that I made and Guzmán already spoke to me and oh, she reminded me and told me about it, but I want to tell you that it is a misunderstanding, that there was no intention’ “, Sylvia Pasquel shared.

Finally, the soap opera actress indicated that when she saw the video, she agreed with her sister: “No wonder my sister spoke to you very justifiedly to tell you off, and me because they already told you about it and for what, do you want me to lie to you again, but she did deserve it”, ended.