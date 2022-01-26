‘Tata’ Martino put only one condition to summon ‘Chicharito’ again





YAEL WHEELS

PHOTO: ADRIÁN MACÍAS | MEXSPORT

The all-time top scorer in the Mexican teamJavier Hernández could be summoned again by Gerardo Martino, but there is a condition for him to be able to wear the Tricolor jacket again, so everything depends on Chicharito himself.

We recommend: Mexico arrived in Jamaica, did Raúl Jiménez travel?

According to Enrique Bermúdez, Tata does not close the doors to Hernández Balcázar, at least that is what a South American “ear” entrusted to him, more specifically a friend of the coach of the Mexican team, especially now that Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martin do not live his best goalscoring moment.

RECEIVE IN YOUR MAIL THE MOST OUTSTANDING INFORMATION ON SPORTS, SUBSCRIBE HERE!

“He told me the following: ‘I spoke with Tata and he says that if Pea comes, he is humble, he offers an apology to me and the whole group, he can return,'” Dog said in a TUDN program.

As expressed by the narrator, Javier Hernández’s dream of going to a new World Cup could begin to take shape, in case the striker decides to ask to be excused, he would be facing the great possibility of fighting for a place in Qatar 2022. It seems that Chicharito can take the last train to the promised land.

Chicharito is the top Tricolor net-breaker with a total of 52 goals, but his last call was in September 2019, when in the free time they were given he went to a brunch in New York with Marco Fabián, Miguel Layún, Guillermo Ochoa and Hector Moreno.

Receive all our news via WhatsApp, send the word HIGH in this link

Unofficially, it is known that Tata’s annoyance was caused by Hernández’s indifferent attitude, who, contrary to the other selected ones, did not seek to offer an apology for going to a place that is described as a restaurant, but that offers this class in the afternoon. of parties.

Continue with: Funes Mori takes pressure off the Mexican National Team: I am not the solution

In spite of everything, the high command of the Mexican Soccer Federation have always denied that there is any veto against Chicharito.

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊