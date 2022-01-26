Tennessee College Bronx Indicted on 300 Counts of Illegal Gun Sales – NBC New York

A Tennessee college student from the Bronx faces more than 300 weapons-related charges after he sold dozens of illegal weapons to an undercover police officer, according to the complaint.

Shakor Rodriguez, 23, of Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, faces a total of 304 charges, including criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez smuggled more than 70 guns to the Bronx and Manhattan, where they were sold to the undercover officer.

“The defendant allegedly brought these semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines from the south, sometimes transporting them in a duffel bag on a bus. Dozens of firearms were loaded and four are considered assault weapons,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

Rodriguez allegedly sold the guns between July 2020 and December 2021 for $1,000 to $1,500 per gun.

The district attorney’s office said how and where Rodriguez got the guns in the first place is still under investigation.

Rodriguez was indicted Monday in connection with this case, but was also indicted in December on a number of previous charges.

The arrest comes amid a growing citywide crackdown on gun trafficking, part of an overall strategy to combat a wave of gun violence that has seen shooting incidents rise 24% in New York City alone. this year.