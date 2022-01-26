The ambitious goal that Canelo Álvarez has for 2022

Canelo Álvarez: could seek the undisputed championship at 168 pounds (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Even if Saul Alvarez has been harshly criticized for the decision to challenge the champion endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in cruiserweight, the man from Guadalajara could be planning an ambitious new goal at 175 pounds. Eddie Hearn, the character who has been in charge of promoting his fights in the last year, spoke about the path that he could take the career of the best pound for pound in 2022, where highlighted the possibility of sweeping light heavyweight.

After becoming the first undisputed champion at 168 pounds, the Mexican could search for the same achievement, but in a different category. To do this, he will try on a circuit where he has already been successful, because in 2019 he challenged and defeated Sergei Kovalev for the World Boxing Organization title (WBO) at light heavyweight. However, the last word will be Cinnamon Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso.

“I think it depends on what Cinnamon want to do, in terms of the division you want to fight in. I would like to see him fight with Dmitry Bivolthen with joe smith, then with (Arthur) Beterbyev and clean at 175. I think with Cinnamon everything is possible. He and Eddy Reynoso will talk and come up with a plan that you’re excited about. Are you excited about Joe Smith? Dmitry Bivol might excite him more because he comfortably beat Smith,” Hearn told DAZN.

Eddy Reynoso came to express his desire to fight Beterbiev or Bivol in Mexican territory (Photos: Twitter / @Reyesboxing – @bivol_d)

In the event that the Canelo Team is interested in trying to impose a new record in Mexican and world boxing, it will have to face a challenge of great magnitude. Although Álvarez already won his fourth crown in that division when he defeated Kovalev, must challenge the monarchs and best exponents of the sector. By having the privilege of being considered the WBC franchise champion, he could have the possibility of begin his campaign with the champion of the same federation at 175 poundsthat is to say, Arthur Beterbyev.

Originally from the Soviet Union, Beterbiev is the best boxer in the categoryaccording to the ranking of ESPN. In addition to the WBC belt, the 37-year-old athlete owns the belt endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF). In case of defeating him, Álvarez could win two championships in a single exhibition, however for this he will have the obligation to break his perfect record of 17 wins, all of them by way of knock out.

Second on his list of options could be the other Russian boxer, i.e. Dmitry Bivol. For his part, the 31-year-old boxer has the title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and is the second best on the list. His record, although bulkier, is less impressive than that of his compatriot, since it has a 19-fight undefeated streakof which 11 have been via the chloroform route.

Joe Smith Jr. is the WBO monarch at light heavyweight (Photo: Instagram/joesmithjr631)

The last of the three monarchs is Joe Smith Jr.. The native of New York, United States, has possession of the fajilla granted by the WBO. With 32 years of age and 31 fights in his history, he has only lost three fights. In the same way, he has consolidated 22 knockouts, which places him in fourth place on the list made by the specialized sports media. It was in April 2021 when he defeated Maxim Vlasov and won the title. On January 15, 2022, he made the first successful defense of it.

In case of finalizing the fight against the 200-pound champion, Cinnamon could have one better adaptation to the weight of the 175. Added to the strength that has characterized his powerful combinations throughout his career, he would have greater agility to face on equal terms a third of boxers that make up the global elite.

