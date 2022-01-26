The benefits and contraindications of taking rue tea

There are numerous natural preparations that contribute positively to the functioning of our organism. One of the most recognized and spread from generation to generation is rue tea. It’s about a prepared which acts like natural medicine and to which numerous benefits are attributed, but this is what has really been proven about it.

The rue It is a very popular plant and since ancient times it is considered as traditional medicine used to treat different ailments such as menstrual cramps. Despite this, it is also necessary to realize that there are those who maintain that its consumption should be done in moderation since it can cause intoxication in some people and even prohibited for pregnant women since it could cause an abortion.

How to use rue?

Rue has been used as a natural medicine since ancient times.

The most generalized way of supplying the rue is in the form of you, where the branches are the most used part of the plant. But you can add a little chocolate to this decoction and sweeten it, this for cases of headache, there are those who also add an egg yolk and take it on an empty stomach.

Today we share one prescription super easy to prepare rue tea and take advantage of their Benefits; however, we recommend that you first visit a doctor or specialist before ingesting this or any other infusion.

preparation

– 1 tablespoon of dried rue leaves

– 1 cup of water

Place the water in a well and when it boils add the rue, leave it like this for ten minutes, when it is ready strain it infusion and serve hot. Then you can add any sweetener of your choice.

Specialists warn about the danger of consuming rue tea in pregnant women.

