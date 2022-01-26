The Charolastras triumph: Diego Luna and Gael García win a lawsuit against Johnnie Walker

If there is something that artists are always taking care of, it is that their image is not used inappropriately, especially when they do not receive a payment or there is no contract involved where indicate that they will receive profits for being part of some type of campaign; just like Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal did.

According to the information, the Johnnie Walker brand used the image of “Los charolastras” for the alcoholic beverage; however, neither of them would have received a notification or a specific contract by which they could obtain some economic benefit from the appearance.

After nearly a decade, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal won the lawsuit against Diageo Mexico, the advertising company sought to challenge the conviction that was determined in January 2020 for the moral damage that they would have caused to the actors.

The histriones and the advertising company had a long process of ten years in which 12 previous sentences from federal and local courts were also given.

What is known about the lawsuit that Diego Luna and Gael García won?

According to information from the Reforma newspaper, the 35th Civil Court of Mexico City will be in charge of calculating the amount that the agency will have to pay in the lawsuit they lost against the Mexican histriones.

“The amount of the payment of non-pecuniary damage must be made based on a fair compensation, for which it must be taken into account that it was an advertising campaign carried out in a mass media, with the purpose of announcing a due compensation where It must be taken into account that the level of intensity of the damage is medium”, orders the judgment of the TSJCDMX, cited by Reforma.

This triumph is added to that of the November 2021 resolution where the SCJN indicated that Diageo Mexico must pay 40 percent of the sales that Johnne Walker made as a result of the campaign. walking with giants.